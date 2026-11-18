Christopher Nolan poked fun at newly appointed James Bond actor Robert Pattinson during a discussion with Steven Spielberg in West Hollywood on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.

As People reported, Nolan called him the 'most cowardly James Bond' while discussing his villainous role in The Odyssey.

The joke came just one day after Amazon MGM Studios announced Pattinson, 40, as Daniel Craig's successor. Nolan previously directed him in Tenet and reunited with him for his adaptation of Homer's Greek epic, released in cinemas in July.

The Odyssey became available for digital purchase on 17 November, including through Prime Video.

Christopher Nolan's James Bond Joke Came After a Brutal Film Scene

The exchange followed a Directors Guild of America screening, where Spielberg singled out the film's climactic confrontation for praise. Matt Damon's Odysseus faces Antinous, played by Pattinson, a nobleman seeking to marry Odysseus' wife, Penelope, portrayed by Anne Hathaway.

Antinous suffers a grisly fate in the encounter. Spielberg praised stunt coordinator George Cottle for designing the sequence, and Nolan took the opportunity to contrast his actor's onscreen defeat with the formidable reputation of 007.

'Rob Pattinson is the most cowardly James Bond you've ever seen,' Nolan joked, according to People.

Robert Pattinson confessed he froze completely when Christopher Nolan called him out of nowhere, and told him the project was The Odyssey.



"Chris Nolan is obviously like king of the universe. He called to say, hey, think about doing this thing, what are you doing next year? And… pic.twitter.com/5DPx6vV4bB — Mavo (@0xMavo) November 18, 2026

Spielberg responded with a teasing question of his own, 'I wonder if your film influenced his casting.'

Neither filmmaker was seriously questioning Pattinson's suitability for Bond. Their remarks referred to Antinous, whose fate is hardly the heroic introduction audiences might expect from the next actor entrusted with the British spy.

Nolan also credited Damon and Tom Holland, who plays Odysseus' son Telemachus, for their physical commitment to the sequence. He compared their action-film credentials to their famous roles as Jason Bourne and Spider-Man, before joking that Pattinson preferred watching from the sidelines.

The exchange reflected a familiar contrast in Pattinson's career. He has moved between blockbuster franchises and unsettling characters, including roles that make little effort to win an audience's sympathy.

Robert Pattinson's Bond Casting Brings an Old Ambition Full Circle

Pattinson will become the seventh actor to portray Bond in the official film series. Craig last played the character in 2021's No Time to Die, leaving the franchise without a leading man until Monday's announcement.

Denis Villeneuve will direct the next instalment for Amazon MGM Studios, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Villeneuve has already worked with Pattinson on Dune: Part Three, scheduled for release in December 2026. Production on the new Bond film is expected to begin in 2027.

The appointment also revisits a much earlier ambition. In a 2012 interview with ShortList, Pattinson expressed interest in playing Bond, although he imagined taking the part roughly 20 years later. He also objected to casting a fresh-faced actor as Bond.

At The Odyssey's London premiere in July, Pattinson offered a less severe reading of Antinous. He told People that the character's pursuit of Penelope could be understood as a love story, rather than simply a villain's scheme.

Following his casting announcement, Pattinson described playing 007 as the 'honour of a lifetime' in a statement released by Amazon MGM Studios.

Nolan's joke now provides an unusual footnote to that milestone, the new Bond's last role with the director ended considerably less heroically.