Lauren Bennett, the voice behind one of the defining hooks of 2011's biggest dance-pop anthem, has died at the age of 37.

Her former G.R.L. bandmates confirmed her death in a joint statement, describing hearts left 'broken' by the loss. Bennett was best known internationally for her vocal feature on LMFAO's 'Party Rock Anthem', though her career spanned two girl groups, a solo run and more than a decade in the British and American pop scenes. No cause of death has been disclosed.

Bandmates Confirm Bennett's Death In Joint Statement

Bennett's death was announced in a statement shared to Instagram by her former G.R.L. bandmates Natasha Slayton, Emmalyn Estrada and Paula van Oppen. 'Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us,' the trio wrote, adding that they would 'forever cherish the love, laughter and countless memories she gave us.'

The statement gave no indication of how or where Bennett died, and no cause has since been made public by her family or representatives. The trio closed their tribute by addressing Bennett directly, telling her she would 'always be in our hearts.'

Bennett was born in Meopham, Kent, and began performing in local talent contests as a teenager. She reached the final 12 of 'The X Factor' before being eliminated, an appearance that led producer Robin Antin to invite her to audition in front of Interscope executive Jimmy Iovine for a new group that became Paradiso Girls.

From Paradiso Girls To A Chart-Topping Feature

Bennett relocated to Los Angeles at 17 to join Paradiso Girls, who released the single 'Patron Tequila' in 2009 followed by 'Who's My Bitch'. When the group was dropped by its label, Bennett pursued a brief solo career, working with artists including CeeLo Green and will.i.am, appearing in a remix of his track 'I Got It from My Mama'.

That solo period led to her most recognised recording. Bennett provided the female vocal hook on LMFAO's 'Party Rock Anthem' in 2011, a single that topped charts across multiple countries and became one of the best-selling singles in history.

Antin later assembled Bennett into a new lineup intended to replace departing members of the Pussycat Dolls, rebranded as G.R.L. The group, then consisting of Bennett, Simone Battle, Emmalyn Estrada, Natasha Slayton and Paula van Oppen, released their debut single 'Vacation' on the soundtrack to 'The Smurfs 2' before appearing on Pitbull's 'Wild Wild Love'. Their single 'Ugly Heart' became the group's highest-charting release and received a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Band's History Marked by Earlier Tragedy

G.R.L. released the song 'Lighthouse' in January 2015 in memory of member Simone Battle, who had died the previous September at the age of 25. The group disbanded that June, before Bennett rejoined a reformed trio lineup alongside Slayton and a new member in 2016.

Bennett later spoke publicly about the mental health struggles that shaped some of her own songwriting, including the track 'Hurricane', which she has said was informed by watching people close to her, including her mother, cope with mental illness. She said at the time that the group felt a responsibility to its young fanbase given Battle's death, noting that others in that same audience faced similar risks.

In her personal life, Bennett was in a long-term relationship with actor and choreographer Kenny Wormald, best known for starring in the 2011 remake of 'Footloose'. The couple welcomed a daughter, Harlow Bennett Wormald, in 2019, and had continued to collaborate professionally through Playground LA, a Los Angeles dance studio Wormald helped establish. In recent years, Bennett had stepped back from the spotlight to focus on family life while remaining involved in music.

Bennett's death leaves G.R.L.'s surviving members mourning a second bandmate lost since the group's formation, and fans of 'Party Rock Anthem' remembering the voice that helped make it a global number one.