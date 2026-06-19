Tay Keith, real name Brytavious Chambers, the Grammy-nominated producer whose fingerprints were all over some of rap's biggest records, was found dead in his Nashville apartment on Thursday, 18 June, at the age of 29.

Metro Nashville Police said 'no foul play is suspected' and that the death remains unclassified pending autopsy results.

Tay Keith Cause Of Death Still Under Investigation

The Metro Nashville Police Department underline that officers do not currently suspect foul play. The department wrote: 'No foul play is suspected in the death of Brytavious Chambers, 29, also known as Grammy nominated record producer Tay Keith.

He was found dead in his Martin St. apartment this afternoon by officers performing a welfare check. His death is unclassified pending autopsy results.'

There has been no indication of external trauma or a crime scene.

Officials have not said whether drugs, an underlying medical condition or any other factor may have contributed to his death.

No foul play is suspected in the death of Brytavious Chambers, 29, also known as Grammy nominated record producer Tay Keith. He was found dead in his Martin St apt this afternoon by officers performing a welfare check. His death is unclassified pending autopsy results. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 18, 2026

As of this writing, investigators are expected to wait for full laboratory reports before declaring an official cause.

Beyond that, authorities have not disclosed any medical history, have not commented on possible substance use and have not floated any working theory in public. Instead, they have pointed to the standard process, where coroners combine postmortem findings with toxicology screens before signing off on a cause and manner of death.

Tay Keith's Career, Net Worth And Industry Standing

Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Chambers started making beats at around 14, posting early work on YouTube and hip hop sites such as DatPiff. He met local rapper BlocBoy JB as a teenager, and the pair began turning out tracks that slowly built a grassroots following.

The commercial breakthrough came in 2018. Keith co-produced BlocBoy JB and Drake's single Look Alive, a track that went quintuple platinum and peaked at No 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

In the same year, he helped shape two of the biggest records on the planet: Travis Scott's Sicko Mode, which hit No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and Drake's Nonstop, which reached No 2.

Those records made Tay Keith one of the most in-demand producers in rap. His signature producer tag, 'Tay Keith, f*** these n***** up!', became a familiar jolt at the start of songs across playlists and radio.

Tay Keith's estimated net worth was thought to be between $2 million and $5 million (£1.51 million and £3.78 million), according to various celebrity wealth reports.

In 2018, he and his manager Cambrian Strong founded Drumatized Music Group in Memphis as both a label and creative space.

By 2024, the pair had been named on Forbes' 30 Under 30 Music list, formal recognition that Keith was not just a hired hand but a young executive building his own machine.

Grammy Nominations And Hit-Laden Discography

He earned his first Grammy nomination in 2019 for his work on Sicko Mode.

A second nod followed in 2024 for producing Rich Flex, the Drake and 21 Savage track that anchored their joint project. Along the way he produced or co-produced songs for Beyoncé, Cardi B, Eminem, Future, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, 21 Savage, Moneybagg Yo, Juicy J and others.

His credits include Never Recover by Lil Baby and Gunna featuring Drake, Jimmy Cooks and Family Matters with Drake, and the diss track Push Ups. He co-produced BlocBoy JB's Look Alive and contributed to a bonus track, Before I Let Go, on Beyoncé's live Homecoming album.

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Award bodies noticed. Tay Keith was named producer of the year at BMI's R&B/Hip-Hop Awards three times, most recently in 2024 for work on tracks including Drake and J Cole's First Person Shooter, Travis Scott and Drake's Meltdown, Sexyy Red's SkeeYee and Drake and 21 Savage's Circo Loco.

He was also BMI's R&B/Hip-Hop Songwriter of the Year in 2018.

In 2024 and 2025, he stayed busy, producing Megan Thee Stallion's album Megan, Jack Harlow's single Just Us featuring Doja Cat, and Travis Scott's single 4×4. By any reasonable measure, he was still firmly in his prime.

Friends And Collaborators Mourn Tay Keith's Death

News of Tay Keith's death travelled fast through an industry that had grown used to hearing his tag on chart records.

BlocBoy JB, who had known Chambers since their teenage years, shared a broken heart emoji on Instagram before posting a log of their recent phone calls. 'Damn Cuz You Just Hurt Me Bad,' he wrote over a photo of the two together, adding: 'We talked everyday yeen tell me you was leaving.'

Other producers, including Memphis beatmaker Hitkidd and Florida DJ and producer DJ Scheme, also posted tributes online, reflecting the tight-knit nature of the producer community.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said officers were called to an apartment complex on Martin Street on Thursday afternoon following reports of an unresponsive man.

In an official statement shared on X, the force identified the man as Brytavious Chambers, the Memphis-born producer better known as Tay Keith, and stressed that his death remains 'unclassified' until autopsy and toxicology results are complete.