Jenna Anne Johnson died in hospice care in South Dakota on 29 May, aged 23, after a rare form of cervical cancer spread aggressively through her body and left doctors 'absolutely baffled', her family have confirmed.

Johnson first began sharing her story online in 2024, shortly after a routine appointment and Pap smear led to an abnormal result. A biopsy then showed adenoid carcinoma, a rare cancer affecting glandular tissue, and Johnson told followers that the disease was found in her cervix, uterus and lymph nodes.

At that stage, she said, doctors believed the cancer might be curable.

How The Jenna Anne Johnson Story Began

It can be recalled that Johnson's cancer journey started with what she thought was a standard visit to her OB‑GYN on 26 June 2024. In a video posted later that year, she told followers she had gone in for a Pap smear, only to be called back when the results came back abnormal.

A biopsy revealed adenoid carcinoma, a rare cancer that affects glandular tissue.

Doctors initially believed the disease was confined to her cervix, uterus and a few lymph nodes. She told viewers it was classed as stage 3 and considered 'curable', and she began chemotherapy and radiation with that hope in mind.

Things changed brutally fast. After those first rounds of treatment, scans showed the cancer had not shrunk but instead spread 'aggressively' to around 12 lymph nodes across her body. Her diagnosis was reclassified as stage 4 and terminal.

In a December 2024 video recalling that period, Johnson explained that her case did not fit the usual medical script. She said her doctors had confirmed that her cervical cancer was not caused by HPV, which the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention links to more than 90 per cent of cases.

Combined with the fact she was just 21 at the time, she said clinicians were 'just absolutely baffled.'

Jenna Anne Johnson's Final Days And Viral Legacy

Johnson's final days were spent in hospice, where, according to her sister Paige, she received end‑of‑life care for five days before she died. Paige told followers in her 2 June TikTok that this was 'not a video that anyone should ever have to make', but that Jenna had asked her to keep the online community informed.

Paige said Jenna's family were leaning heavily on their faith, and recalled some of Jenna's last words to their parents in hospice were, 'It's beautiful.' She added: 'She's going to be the most beautiful guardian angel for us, and we cannot wait to see her again someday.'

The family obituary said Jenna had faced her illness with 'remarkable strength and courage', and died surrounded by loved ones.

By the time of her death, Johnson's account had become a hub for young people trying to make sense of cervical cancer. One of her most‑viewed clips, titled 'How I found out I had Stage 4 cancer', had drawn more than 3.4 million views.

In that video, she calmly walked viewers through the mundane start to her nightmare: a smear she nearly skipped, the follow‑up phone call, and the chain of tests that followed.

Her posts were not glossy cancer‑warrior content. She talked about fear, about treatment side‑effects, about days when it all felt like too much. Yet she repeatedly stressed one message. 'Honestly, cancer was my biggest scare, too, and now that I have it, it just really is teaching me to live life to your fullest,' she said in one clip. 'You don't know what's gonna happen. You just need to live your life.'

Beyond TikTok: The Life Jenna Lived Before Cancer

The focus on Johnson's TikTok presence can make it easy to forget that, until very recently, she was simply a young woman mapping out a fairly ordinary American life. Born on 24 February 2003, she grew up in Stockholm, South Dakota, and graduated from Milbank High School in 2021.

Her obituary paints a picture that will feel familiar to many small‑town families: tennis matches, band and choir rehearsals, colour guard performances. Relatives remembered her 'beautiful voice' and her love of singing around the house.

After school, she attended South Dakota State University, then moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, where she worked as a nanny. Her family said the job suited her perfectly, describing her as having 'a natural gift with children' and finding 'genuine joy' in caring for them.

Only after her diagnosis did she return home and start turning her story into a public record. According to the obituary, she 'courageously shared her story on social media' and, through 'honesty and openness', built a 'large community of followers who kept up with her journey and found strength in her words.'

They added that she used the platform 'not only to document her experience, but also to raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of cervical cancer.'

Grief, Community And A Hard Lesson For Young Women

In the days after Paige's announcement, thousands of comments flooded Jenna's videos, many from young women saying she had prompted them to book long‑overdue smear tests or push their GP a bit harder when something felt off.

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It is hard to quantify that kind of influence, but you can see it in the language people used: 'Because of you, I got checked.' 'You saved my life.' Heavy stuff for someone who never made it past 23.

Funeral services were held in Milbank on 3 June. Johnson is survived by her parents, Darwin and Audra, her sisters Rachel and Paige, and a wider circle of relatives including a nephew and niece.

Jenna Anne Johnson had spent almost two years documenting her diagnosis and treatment online for more than 50,000 followers, turning what began as a routine smear test in June 2024 into a public lesson in how quickly serious illness can overrun a young life.

Her death was announced on 2 June, when her sister Paige posted an emotional update to Jenna's own account, fulfilling what she said had been Jenna's only request to her followers if 'anything did happen.'