A 15-year-old girl from Oklahoma has died after reportedly taking part in the viral 'Benadryl challenge,' prompting warnings from medical professionals and her grieving family about the dangers of social media trends that encourage risky behaviour. Leah Presson died after suffering a series of seizures allegedly triggered by consuming excessive amounts of the allergy medication, according to her family.

The 'Benadryl challenge' first emerged online in 2020 and involves participants taking large doses of the antihistamine in an attempt to experience hallucinations. Health experts have repeatedly warned that the challenge can cause life-threatening complications, including seizures, heart problems, and death. Although the trend is several years old, Leah's family said it has recently regained popularity, with devastating consequences.

Leah was described by her father, Richard Presson, as a teenager who dreamed of becoming famous on TikTok. That ambition, he believes, ultimately drew her towards an online challenge with fatal consequences.

'Leah is a very great person and she always wanted to be TikTok famous,' Richard said while his daughter remained in hospital. 'It hurts to see that my daughter is now laying lifeless because of some challenge that couldn't be stopped.'

The family later confirmed that Leah had died.

Benadryl Challenge on TikTok Raises Safety Concerns

Doctors have long cautioned against the misuse of diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in Benadryl. While the medication is widely used to treat allergies and cold symptoms when taken as directed, consuming excessive quantities can quickly become dangerous.

Doctors said the medical risks associated with the viral challenge are well understood.

'When you take Benadryl in excess... it can lead to seizures and cardiac arrhythmias, and sometimes those cardiac arrhythmias lead to cardiac arrest, which can lead to no blood to the brain, which can lead to brain death,' he said.

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They also urged parents to remain alert if they suspect a child may have taken medication in unsafe amounts.

'If your child is acting strange, look around,' a Doctor said. 'Make sure that there's not an empty pill bottle or something in the vicinity that may lead you to a clue as to what may have been going on.'

According to the information provided, Leah experienced multiple seizures after taking the medication as part of the challenge before being rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Her death has also ignited concerns about online trends that encourage dangerous behaviour, particularly among younger users who may underestimate the potentially fatal consequences of copying viral videos.

Family Urges Parents to Speak to Their Children

In the days following Leah's death, her family thanked supporters who had offered prayers and messages of sympathy while urging other parents to discuss online challenges with their children before tragedy strikes.

'Thank you to everyone who has reached out, prayed, supported us, and loved Leah through all of this,' the family said in a tribute. 'Your kindness means more than words can express.'

Richard also appealed directly to parents to educate young people about the dangers posed by viral online trends.

'I just want everyone to be aware to where they can educate their kids,' he said. 'But these challenges are just silly, and they need to be educated so it don't happen again.'

TikTok said content promoting dangerous behaviour that could lead to serious injury violates its Community Guidelines and is removed from the platform. The company added that searches for dangerous challenges do not display related videos and instead direct users to its online Challenges Safety Center, which provides safety information and educational resources.

While Leah's family believe the viral challenge led to her death, the available information is based on their account and official statements included in the source material. No additional official investigative findings regarding the circumstances of her death have been reported.