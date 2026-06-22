A celebratory pre-wedding getaway turned into an unimaginable tragedy after 26-year-old Makenzi Kern died suddenly during a Caribbean bachelorette trip ahead of the wedding of Jade Jones and NBA star Tyrese Haliburton.

The former university cheerleader passed away in St. Barthelemy as the bridal party prepared to return to the United States. In the days that followed, Jones broke her silence with a heartfelt tribute, remembering Kern as a 'once-in-a-lifetime kind of friend' whose love, laughter and unwavering support helped shape some of the most important moments of her life.

Jade Jones Pays Tribute to Friend Makenzi Kern

Taking to Instagram, Jones shared a heartfelt tribute reflecting on her friendship with Kern and the profound impact she had on her life.

'Everyone knows how Kenzi and my story started,' Jones wrote. 'I never knew our hilarious hair pulling fight would've turned into a friendship that has changed my life forever.'

Jones remembered Kern as someone who brought joy wherever she went, describing her as 'the funniest, goofiest person I've ever met' who had a gift for making people laugh and lighting up every room.

She also reflected on the countless memories they shared, from summer adventures and road trips to dancing on countertops and spending time on the water, one of Kern's favourite places.

Read more Who Was Makenzi Kern? Inside the Tragic Death of Jade Jones' Friend on Tyrese Haliburton-Family St. Barts Trip Who Was Makenzi Kern? Inside the Tragic Death of Jade Jones' Friend on Tyrese Haliburton-Family St. Barts Trip

Beyond the memories, Jones said Kern had been a constant source of support throughout her relationship with Haliburton and had celebrated every major milestone alongside the couple.

'She was our biggest cheerleader and showed up for me in every big moment in my life,' Jones wrote. 'I can't even imagine our wedding day without her there celebrating with us. The day will not be the same without her.'

The tribute concluded with Jones thanking her friend for years of love, laughter, and unwavering support, describing Kern as 'a once-in-a-lifetime kind of friend' whose memory will remain with her forever.

Details of Makenzi Kern's Passing

The tragedy unfolded during a pre-wedding trip to St. Barthelemy organised as part of Jade Jones' bachelorette celebrations.

As previously reported, the group had spent several days sharing photos and videos from the Caribbean getaway before the trip ended in sudden tragedy. Kern died on 8 June, just two days after celebrating her 26th birthday.

Her family later clarified that they do not suspect foul play, alcohol, or substance use played any role in her death. She is believed to have suffered unexpected health complications while surrounded by close friends at the time.

In her official obituary, published by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, Kern was remembered as a joyful and light-hearted person who had a rare ability to uplift those around her and bring warmth to every room she entered.

Jade and Makenzi's Friendship

Hailing from Council Bluffs, Iowa, Makenzi Nichole Kern, or 'Kenz,' shared a deep, enduring bond with Jones that began at Iowa State University. The pair were teammates on the university's cheerleading squad, where their time on the sidelines quickly grew into a lasting sisterhood.

It was also during this time that Jones met Haliburton, then a standout basketball player for the Cyclones. While Haliburton's rise to NBA stardom in 2020 later brought international attention to the couple, Jones and Kern maintained a close and steady friendship throughout the years.

Friends remember her for her warmth, humour, and the joy she brought to those around her, a presence that endured until her tragic, sudden passing in St. Barts.