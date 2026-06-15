Music icon Bonnie Tyler has reportedly woken from a medically induced coma. However, that doesn't mean that the singer is ready to go on tour.

Tyler reportedly still remains seriously ill as she continues her recovery in intensive care following a major health scare. Unfortunately, that confirms that her highly-anticipated tour, which is set to begin later this year, is still cancelled.

Bonnie Tyler Finally Awakens From Coma

The 75-year-old Welsh singer, best known for chart-topping hits including 'Total Eclipse of the Heart', 'Holding Out for a Hero' and 'It's a Heartache', is being treated at a hospital in Faro, Portugal, after suffering complications from emergency surgery earlier this year. Representatives for the singer confirmed that Tyler is no longer in a coma, but cautioned that her recovery is expected to be a slow process. Doctors are said to remain optimistic that she will eventually make a full recovery.

According to reports, Tyler was hospitalised in April after experiencing severe abdominal pain while in Portugal, where she owns a second home. Doctors discovered a serious bowel tear that required emergency surgery. Although the procedure was successful, complications followed, leading medical staff to place her in a medically induced coma to aid her recovery.

🏥🇬🇧 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐬'𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞́𝐯𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞́𝐞 𝐝'𝐮𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐢𝐬 𝐝𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐚



La chanteuse galloise Bonnie Tyler s'est réveillée après plus de cinq semaines de coma artificiel dans un hôpital de Faro (Portugal).



Son équipe a annoncé qu'elle n'était plus dans le… pic.twitter.com/7VJDP99TRQ — Clément Garin (@clem_garin) June 15, 2026

Reports have also claimed she suffered a cardiac arrest during an earlier attempt to bring her out of the coma, though some updates from her team have focused primarily on post-surgical complications.

As a result of her health issues, all scheduled performances through August have been cancelled or postponed while Tyler focuses on recuperation. Her management team has thanked fans around the world for their support and requested privacy for the singer and her family during this difficult period.

Tyler's condition has prompted an outpouring of support from fans who have followed her career spanning more than five decades.

Who Is Bonnie Tyler?

Born Gaynor Hopkins in Skewen, Wales, Tyler first rose to fame in the late 1970s with hits such as 'Lost in France' and 'It's a Heartache', the latter becoming an international success and helping establish her distinctive raspy vocal style. Her career reached even greater heights in the 1980s when she teamed up with songwriter and producer Jim Steinman. Together they created 'Total Eclipse of the Heart', which became a global smash hit and remains one of the most recognisable power ballads in music history.

She followed that success with 'Holding Out for a Hero', another enduring classic that has appeared in countless films, television shows and sporting events. Over the years, Tyler has sold millions of records worldwide and maintained a loyal international fanbase through extensive touring and new music releases.

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In 2013, she represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest with 'Believe in Me', introducing her music to a new generation of fans. More recently, she released albums including Between the Earth and the Stars in 2019 and The Best Is Yet to Come in 2021, demonstrating her enduring passion for performing. She was also awarded an MBE in 2022 for services to music.

For now, fans around the world are hoping the legendary singer's latest recovery will be her most important yet as she continues her treatment in hospital.