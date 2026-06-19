The death of an OnlyFans creator known online for her striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian is making headlines once again after the woman responsible for a fatal cosmetic procedure was sentenced to prison.

Christina Ashten Gourkani, who built a large social media following through her modelling content and celebrity-inspired appearance, died after undergoing an illegal body-enhancement procedure in a California hotel room. Prosecutors said the treatment triggered a medical emergency that ultimately proved fatal.

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Gourkani, 34, had gained attention across social media and OnlyFans for her resemblance to reality television star Kim Kardashian.

While her online presence attracted thousands of followers, authorities later revealed that she sought an illegal cosmetic enhancement procedure that was carried out outside a regulated medical setting. Investigators said the treatment took place inside a hotel near San Francisco International Airport in April 2023.

Fatal Procedure Inside Hotel Room

According to court records, the procedure involved silicone injections administered directly into Gourkani's buttocks by Vivian Alexandra Gomez, a 53-year-old woman from Florida who did not possess a license to perform medical treatments.

The San Mateo County District Attorney's office said Gomez travelled to California from Florida and 'administered gluteal injections to the victim at a hotel.' The district attorney's office confirmed that Gourkani 'became immediately ill & died of respiratory failure' after the procedure.

Reports said Gourkani's fiancé immediately called 911 and she was transported to Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame in California. Despite medical intervention, she died the following day of respiratory failure and a pulmonary embolism. Medical findings later determined that silicone had entered her bloodstream, causing catastrophic complications.

Investigators concluded that Gourkani suffered cardiac arrest linked to respiratory failure after the procedure. Officials also reported evidence of silicone migration within her body, a complication that medical experts have long warned can occur when unapproved substances are injected outside professional healthcare environments.

Court Delivers Prison Sentence

The criminal case continued for more than three years before reaching a conclusion in June of 2026. A jury found Gomez guilty of involuntary manslaughter and practising medicine without a licence. Prosecutors argued that her actions led to Gourkani's death and highlighted the risks posed by underground cosmetic procedures, per ABC7 News.

This week, a California judge sentenced Gomez to four years in state prison. Court records showed that she left California after the procedure and had returned to Florida, where she was later arrested before being extradited back to face charges.

During Monday's sentencing hearing, victim impact statements from Gourkani's family were presented to the court. Meanwhile, Judge Leland Davis rejected Gomez's request for probation, concluding that Gomez was 'an active participant in the infliction of death to the victim,' per court notes referenced by the District Attorney's Office.

Legacy and Warning

Although Gourkani became famous for mirroring one of the world's most recognisable celebrities, the circumstances surrounding her death have become a cautionary tale about the risks of illegal cosmetic enhancements.

Her case continues to draw attention because it combines internet fame, body-image pressures, and the growing market for underground procedures.

With the prison sentence now handed down, the legal chapter has closed, but the case remains a stark reminder of the potentially fatal consequences that can arise when cosmetic procedures are in the hands of unqualified individuals in non-medical approved facilities.

Vivian Alexandra Gomez is expected back in court on 20 July for a hearing to determine restitution in the case.