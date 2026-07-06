Lauren Bennett, the British singer whose voice defined LMFAO's 'Party Rock Anthem' — one of EDM's most iconic dance hits and one of the best-selling singles of 2011 — has died at 37, leaving G.R.L. to face another loss and fans to mourn a voice that helped shape 2010s club music.

Her former G.R.L. bandmates confirmed the news in a statement shared on social media. 'Our hearts are broken and we cannot express how much she meant to us,' the group said. 'We will forever cherish the love, laughter and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives and she will be deeply missed and forever loved.' The cause of death has not been publicly announced.

The Singer Behind 'Party Rock Anthem'

Bennett was born Lauren Diane Bennett on 24 June 1989 in Meopham, Kent, England. She began her career with the British girl group Paradiso Girls, which formed in 2007 with seven members before narrowing to five by 2008. The group's debut single, 'Patron Tequila,' featuring Lil Jon and Eve, reached No. 3 on the Hot Dance Club Play chart before the group disbanded in 2010 following a second, less successful single.

Bennett's vocals on LMFAO's 2011 track 'Party Rock Anthem' became her first US and UK No. 1 single, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive weeks and the UK Singles Chart for four. The song sold more than five million digital downloads in the United States alone and remains one of the biggest-selling singles of 2011, cementing Bennett's place in the decade's EDM crossover era alongside artists like Avicii and David Guetta.

Bennett joined G.R.L. in 2013, alongside Natasha Slayton, Emmalyn Estrada, Paula van Oppen and Simone Battle. During her time with the group, she performed on singles including 'Vacation' and 'Ugly Heart,' and was part of G.R.L.'s 2015 tribute single 'Lighthouse,' released in memory of bandmate Simone Battle, who died in September 2014. The song focused on mental health awareness and became one of the group's most recognised releases.

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A Legacy Tied to an Era-Defining Hit

Fans have shared tributes across social media since the news broke, many expressing shock and describing Bennett's voice as part of their own memories of the early 2010s. The response has underscored how closely listeners still associate her with 'Party Rock Anthem' more than a decade after its release.

Bennett's name will remain tied to the song that introduced her to millions and helped define her career. Her death leaves G.R.L. facing another loss within its history, and fans with one of dance music's most recognisable voices to remember.

Another described Bennett's death as heartbreaking, while others said her voice had been part of their childhood.

A third supporter sent condolences to her family and said the loss felt deeply personal because of G.R.L.'s history.

G.R.L. Tribute and Earlier Loss

The Instagram tribute places Bennett's death within G.R.L.'s painful history. Their memorial song 'Lighthouse' — released for former member Simone Battle, who died in September 2014 — showed how the band responded to loss through music and public remembrance. Bennett was part of that history, making the new statement feel like a continuation of the same story rather than an isolated moment.

The post is now the first public tribute to Bennett's death and the clearest confirmation of how G.R.L. wants to frame her legacy. It remembers her not only as a bandmate, but as someone whose life and work were tied to one of the biggest pop songs of the 2010s.

Bennett's name will remain tied to the song that introduced her to millions and helped define her career. Her death leaves G.R.L. facing another loss within its history, and fans with one of dance music's most recognisable voices to remember.