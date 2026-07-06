Rap star Lil Wayne has told fans he is not engaged to 23-year-old influencer Madi Cannon, confirming in a video posted on 5 July 2026: 'I'm not engaged. No.' He said the relationship ended because he did not want to be a 'burden', calling it 'a beautiful thing going with an amazing person.'

Lil Wayne's relationship with Cannon had already drawn online attention before he addressed the speculation directly, and the clarification quickly became a talking point across celebrity news outlets. The split comes as Wayne returns to the road, giving the announcement added relevance for fans following both his personal life and his tour schedule.

Wayne Explains Why He Stepped Away

Wayne said he did not want to place strain on Cannon while he was dealing with his own issues. In the video, he said: 'Obviously due to the the the validity of the temperature of today's crazy world and culture I considered I don't want to be such a burden on such an amazing person.'

Cannon, an influencer from Kokomo, Indiana, is 20 years younger than Wayne and had appeared in social media posts that helped fuel speculation about the pair. The video marked the first time Wayne addressed the relationship publicly in his own words, rather than letting rumours continue to build around the couple.

The unfiltered tone of the clip distinguished it from the type of prepared statement often released when celebrities end a relationship. Wayne did not issue a formal release or go through a representative, and the message appeared immediate and personal.

Break-Up News Shared Alongside Tour Plans

Wayne said he would be in Des Moines, Iowa, next, and the city is listed as a stop on his '20 Years of Carter Classics' tour. He is scheduled to perform at Casey's Center on 16 July as part of the anniversary run built around his Tha Carter era.

The tour reference gives the breakup announcement a public context rather than leaving it as a private relationship statement. It also shows that Wayne is continuing with a busy live schedule while his personal life attracts attention online.

The Des Moines date is among the better-known stops on the current run because it connects the breakup story to a live event fans can attend. That gives the clip wider reach than a standard celebrity relationship update, as it links his personal profile with his concert plans.

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Complete Quote From Wayne's Video

Lil Wayne's full statement reads: 'I'm not engaged. No. No. I had a beautiful thing going with an amazing person, but obviously due to the the the validity of the temperature of today's crazy world and culture I considered I don't want to be such a burden on such an amazing person. So we decided to part. Sucks. I know. Not engaged.'

The quote confirms Wayne was not engaged and presents the split as a personal decision rather than a public dispute. It also leaves no ambiguity about how he wanted to explain the breakup himself, which is why the video became the centre of the conversation.

The clip addresses the question raised by rumours without relying on second-hand reporting. Its mix of a denial, a breakup and a tour update is likely to keep it circulating online.