Pop star Lizzo has been on an emotional rollercoaster since the release of her recent album earlier this month. After her hits 'About Damn Time' and 'Truth Hurts' dominated worldwide charts, the four-time Grammy Award winner's latest attempt at a comeback has been met with less enthusiasm, something the singer has repeatedly addressed on social media.

According to reports, Lizzo's latest album, BI**H, released via Atlantic Records and Nice Life Recording Company, has only garnered under a million streams during the first 24 hours of its release on popular music streaming site Spotify. Rolling Stone also reported that it had sold fewer than 3,000 copies in its first week of release.

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The 38-year-old has taken to social media to address the current underperformance of her recent album, presenting her own theories, particularly citing social media's algorithmic filtering.

In May, the singer posted on TikTok, 'The algorithm-based way that social media functions now is destroying the music industry. If your algorithm is super serving you things out of order of when they're happening, then the general public has no idea when music is actually coming out.'

Lawsuit Casts Long Shadow Over Lizzo's Comeback

As Lizzo reflects on the disappointing performance of her comeback album, the singer's return to music has unfolded against the backdrop of an unresolved legal battle that continues to dominate public attention. While she has attributed the album's underwhelming sales in part to changes in social media algorithms, her comeback has also been overshadowed by the lawsuit filed against her, keeping the controversy surrounding her in the spotlight.

In 2023, three of Lizzo's dancers filed a lawsuit against the singer, accusing her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Noelle Rodriguez, Crystal Williams, and Arianna Davis alleged that Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, subjected them to sexual harassment, weight-related discrimination, disability discrimination, and retaliation while they were employed as members of her dance team.

The lawsuit also claimed the performers were pressured into uncomfortable situations and said the workplace environment became increasingly hostile during their time working with the Grammy-winning artist. Lizzo has denied the allegations and has sought to have portions of the case dismissed.

One of the complainants, Noelle Rodriguez, told CNN in an exclusive interview, 'It was never our intention to take down a woman of colour. It was never an intention to take down a plus-size woman of colour specifically.' Rodriguez also added that the intention was to hold Lizzo accountable for her actions.

Lizzo Admits Comeback Album's Weak Sales Were 'Soul-Crushing'

After months of attempting to revive her music career, Lizzo has spoken about the disappointing performance of her latest album, describing its reception as emotionally difficult. In an interview with Zachary Hourihane, better known as Swiftologist on YouTube, the singer admitted that seeing the project struggle to connect with listeners was 'soul-crushing,' particularly after the time and effort invested in creating it.

'I was so excited 'cause I met my pre-save goal, and then it dropped and I was like, 'Oh okay, this isn't what I thought it would kind of be. I think that there was like, 24 hours of my life where I based my success and my worth on a number. And I think that was soul-crushing,' Lizzo said.

The singer shared that she had been working on the album since 2023, convinced that the songs she had written would help her connect with her listeners. But, to her dismay, it turned out to 'hurt my own feelings.'

'I was really stressed and I was really sad for a few days because I just was like, 'Wait a minute. This is like, some of my best stuff. And I had to come to terms with the fact that not only is the music industry different in the last three years... but also my relationship and my musical connection with the world are different. And I think I had to kind of mourn that,' the singer stated.

Despite her disappointment, Lizzo indicated that she has no intention of stepping away from music. Instead, she said the experience has motivated her to keep creating and find new ways to reach audiences in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.