President Donald Trump was allegedly removed from Iran war briefing after an hours-long meltdown, a White House leak has claimed. The development has raised questions about leadership during the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Senior administration officials revealed that the president's tirade during a critical rescue operation for two downed airmen became so disruptive that aides took the unusual step of barring him from the room. The story broke as the US continues to navigate the complex aftermath of its involvement in the Iran conflict.

The Rescue Operation That Exposed Tensions

Read more Donald Trump Mental Health Questioned at Press Conference as He Fires Back 'You're Gonna Need More People Like Me' Donald Trump Mental Health Questioned at Press Conference as He Fires Back 'You're Gonna Need More People Like Me'

The context was the US and Israel 's military action against Iran that started on February 28. An F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet was shot down in early April, leaving two airmen missing in hostile territory. One was recovered promptly, but the second airman required a high-stakes two-day extraction mission from mountainous terrain.

Trump, who is 79, demanded immediate military intervention to prevent a repeat of the 1979 Iran hostage crisis. According to The Wall Street Journal, he reportedly drew parallels to Jimmy Carter's failed rescue attempt, telling advisers, 'If you look at what happened with Jimmy Carter...with the helicopters and the hostages, it cost them the election. What a mess.'

The president was also said to have wailed about domestic issues, including gas prices that had surged to £3.0 ($4.09) a gallon because of the conflict, as well as the reluctance of European allies to join the war effort. Aides had cautioned that the US had not had boots on the ground in Iran since the 1970s and needed time to plan the operation carefully to avoid detection by Iranian forces.

Aides Take Control of the Briefing

The officials explained that Trump's frenzied state lasted for hours and interfered with the people actually handling the crisis management. As a result, they physically removed him from the Situation Room and chose to brief him at intervals instead.

This allowed the team to focus on minute-by-minute updates from the field. Trump was updated by phone at key points rather than being present for the full deliberations. The second airman was eventually rescued late on Saturday, enabling the president to announce the success.

He described the mission as one of the most daring search and rescue operations in US history and posted about it on social media. The leak has now brought attention to the internal dynamics during this tense period.

Social Media and Official Response

Reactions on social media have been swift following the publication of the leak. One post on X captured the sentiment by describing the event as 'Trump kicked out of Iran briefing after major freak out over missing airmen.'

Trump kicked out of Iran briefing after major freak out over missing airmen https://t.co/Ncl4c7Zfpa — George Leroy Tirebiter (@GeorgeLerofim) April 20, 2026

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back against the reports, insisting that Trump 'remained a steady leader our country needs.' She highlighted that the rescue operation had successfully denied Iran the development of nuclear weapons. As of Monday 20 April 2026, the fragile ceasefire with Iran is set to expire this week without a comprehensive deal in place.

Trump has publicly claimed a great victory, saying Iran had agreed to everything in the standoff over the Strait of Hormuz. Yet shortly after, an Iranian vessel fired on a tanker in the strategic waterway. The administration is also investigating the source of the leak itself.