President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at four conservative media figures who helped build his political brand, calling Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones 'losers' after weeks of public criticism from the group over the US-led war in Iran.

'I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially given the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon. Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs,' Trump wrote on Truth Social, ABC News reported.

'They're not "MAGA," they're losers, just trying to latch on to MAGA,' he added. 'As President, I could get them on my side anytime I want to, but when they call, I don't return their calls because I'm too busy on World and Country Affairs.'

All four had been vocal supporters during Trump's 2024 campaign. The split has widened sharply since the US and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran on 28 February.

Kelly Unloads on Trump After 'Civilisation' Threat

The most pointed criticism came from Kelly. On Tuesday's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, she responded to a Truth Social post in which Trump warned that 'a whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again' if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened.

Read more Trump's Own Supporters Express Anger on Truth Social Over His Attacks on Conservative Commentators Trump's Own Supporters Express Anger on Truth Social Over His Attacks on Conservative Commentators

'I don't know about you, but I am sick of this s---! I'm just - I'm sick of it. Can't he just behave like a normal human?' she said, according to The Hill. 'You don't threaten to wipe out an entire civilisation. We're talking about civilians, just casually in a social media post.'

Kelly called the posts 'completely irresponsible and disgusting' and asked whether Trump could negotiate 'without threatening a bunch of war crimes.' She endorsed Trump before his 2024 re-election.

In a separate interview with Piers Morgan published on Wednesday, Kelly said the two-week ceasefire agreed on Tuesday 'sounds very much like surrender on our part' but added she supported the war ending. She blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Senator Lindsey Graham for pushing Trump into the conflict, calling the president 'too gullible to see through the lies.'

Jones Floats 25th Amendment, Owens Calls Trump 'Genocidal Lunatic'

Jones took it further still. On his Infowars podcast this week, he asked: 'How do we 25th Amendment his ass?' The remark referred to the constitutional provision that allows a president's Cabinet to declare him unable to serve, Newsweek wrote.

It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home. pic.twitter.com/ruBJFA3RZw — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 9, 2026

In a separate broadcast with far-right streamer Nick Fuentes, Jones grew emotional. 'It's sad to see something you fought and bled for die,' he said.

Owens wrote on X that 'the 25th amendment needs to be invoked' and described Trump as 'a genocidal lunatic,' urging Congress and the military to intervene. Carlson, who appeared alongside Trump at a Turning Point Action rally in October 2024, labelled the president's Easter Sunday post, threatening Iranian bridges and power plants, 'vile on every level.' He urged White House staff to refuse orders they deemed unlawful.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on Jones's podcast and accused Fox News of 'spewing nonstop propaganda,' telling listeners they were 'not being told the true story' about the war, Mediaite said.

Fuentes went as far as urging supporters to vote Democrat in November's midterms. 'The GOP broke every single promise,' he wrote in an X post that was viewed more than 4.7 million times.

Thirteen US service members have died since the conflict began. Oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have fallen 90 per cent below normal levels, according to Lloyd's List Intelligence, triggering a global energy crisis. A two-week ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan, was announced on Tuesday. Negotiations are due to resume on Friday.

Despite the high-profile defections, polling suggests Trump's core base has largely held. An NBC News survey found that roughly three-quarters of Republicans back the military operation. A Quinnipiac University poll, however, put his approval among independents at just 28 per cent. A separate CNN survey found 32 per cent of MAGA Republicans opposed sending troops to Iran.

Trump cannot run again in 2028. Republican strategists are already watching whether the internal dissent translates into losses in the House and Senate this November.