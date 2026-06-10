Bill Gates voluntarily testified against Jeffrey Epstein on Wednesday to help the House Oversight Committee with their work in helping the latter's victims find justice. The American businessman and philanthropist stressed that his relationship with Epstein was purely professional, and there was no money involved in any of their failed attempts to work together.

Gates also claimed that Epstein blackmailed him over his infidelity to his ex-wife, Melinda French, after his ex-employee reached out to the convicted sex offender to unveil details of their separation.

A Four-Year Professional Relationship

In his lengthy speech, Gates admitted to the Committee that attempting to work with Epstein 'was a grave error in judgment' on his part because he later realised that the latter was just focused on building connections with powerful individuals. Gates simply wanted to tap Epstein for his philanthropic work, but he learned that he had no interest in helping him out.

Gates and Epstein first met in person in 2011. At the time, Epstein promised to help raise billions for Gates' efforts. Over the span of an entire year, the two men met five times. During those meetings, Gates shared the goals of his work with Epstein. More extensive conversations took place between 2013 and 2014. However, it didn't take long for Gates to realise that Epstein had no real intention to support him. By 2014, Epstein introduced a group of potential donors to Gates, but nothing materialised.

'It was clear that no one in the group was interested enough to move forward. At that point, I concluded Epstein would never deliver on his promises. I told him we would go no further and stopped communicating or meeting with him. No vehicle for charitable giving was ever created, and no funds were raised,' Gates said.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told the House Oversight Committee probing the government's investigation of Jeffrey Epstein that Gates "never victimized anyone" and that meeting with Epstein "was a grave error in judgment," according to his prepared opening remarks.… pic.twitter.com/CTmzErxThM — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 10, 2026

Blackmailed Over His Infidelities

Four years later, in 2018, Gates found out about the extent of Epstein's crimes. This was also the time when a former employee reached out to Epstein to provide key details about his infidelities and impending separation from French.

Gates claimed that Epstein blackmailed him into trying to maintain a professional relationship with him. Since he wanted so badly to get funds for his work, he allowed his goals to override his better judgment.

'That is a sobering realisation, and it has reinforced for me the importance of being more attentive to how access and reputation can be manipulated by people acting in bad faith,' he said.

'I Am Deeply Sorry'

Gates also acknowledged that teaming up with Epstein almost put all of his work at risk.

'His behaviour was antithetical to all my efforts to contribute to a world where everyone has a chance to live a healthy and productive life. If the time I spent with Epstein lent him any credibility, I am deeply sorry. I have learned a significant lesson and am now far more careful about who I engage with, even in a limited capacity,' he said.

The businessman also reiterated that he wasn't aware of Epstein's ill-doings and had never witnessed the latter engage in criminal acts. Gates also said that he has never been to Epstein's home, private island, or ranch and has never victimised anyone.

Despite his testimony, Rep. Robert Gacia still condemned Gates' friendship with Epstein and called the relationship really troubling.