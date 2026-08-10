American actor Jared Padalecki has publicly backtracked on a social media message offering well wishes to Perez Hilton this week following fierce online scrutiny over his original post. The actor deleted the message after his comments drew sharp reactions across social media following confirmation from family members that the blogger had been hospitalised under Florida's Mental Health Act.

The former Supernatural star originally published a brief message supporting the well-known media personality shortly after news of the hospitalisation began circulating online. Social media users quickly challenged the statement by pointing to the gossip writer's long history of controversial commentary spanning several decades.

Padalecki Apologises After Backlash Over Deleted Post

Following the intense negative reaction from his fanbase, Padalecki promptly deleted the original post from his account. He then issued a brief clarification explaining that he was entirely unaware of the blogger's previous actions when he sent the initial message.

In his initial response to followers, the actor noted that the situation had been brought to his attention and offered an immediate apology. He acknowledged that he simply did not have the necessary background information before choosing to comment on the matter.

To give more detail re: my post wishing someone well…

I had ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA about his past.

I had heard of him. Obviously.

I had heard that he hadn’t exactly “been kind” to me in the past.

So, my thought is always to give grace and forgiveness to those who may have tried… — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) August 9, 2026

Expanding on his rationale in a second follow-up post, Padalecki reiterated that he had absolutely no idea about the full extent of the blogger's past actions. He admitted that while he was generally familiar with the name, he knew very little about the specific content or historical controversies attached to it.

The actor conceded that he was vaguely aware the commentator had not exactly been kind to him in years gone by. Given the often fierce nature of Hollywood tabloid coverage, that may be something of an understatement, but the actor insisted he harboured no lingering bitterness.

Padalecki Pleads Ignorance but Condemns Past Actions

Explaining his mindset, Padalecki stated that his general approach to life is to offer grace and forgiveness to individuals who may have tried to cause him harm. He reflected that taking the high road usually produces far better personal outcomes than holding a long-standing grudge or wishing for another person's punishment.

However, he confessed that he was genuinely oblivious to the severity of the controversy surrounding the internet figure's career. He took direct responsibility for his lack of awareness, bluntly characterising the misunderstanding as 'my bad' while attempting to put the matter to rest.

The actor swore on his life that he had never once searched for the blogger or visited any of his online entertainment platforms. He explained that he had simply assumed Hilton was a standard sensationalist journalist working within the tabloid media ecosystem.

Upon discovering the details of the past controversies, Padalecki took steps to ensure his audience understood where he stood on the matter. He firmly stated that he did not stand for or support any of the specific actions he had just learned about.

Ending that section of his statement with a clear full stop, the performer sought to make his personal values unambiguous to his audience. He expressed genuine regret to anyone who felt hurt by his initial message and wished his followers health and safety.

Medical News Sparks Debate on Celebrity Online Commentary

The online discussion unfolded as news spread of Hilton's reported admission to a medical facility in Florida. Family members confirmed that the media personality was placed under Florida's Mental Health Act for treatment and assessment.

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The swift fallout demonstrates the sensitivity surrounding comments from public figures about controversial internet celebrities during times of crisis.

Padalecki concluded his series of posts by encouraging his supporters to take good care of themselves amid the chaotic noise of online commentary. He maintained that his primary intent had been rooted in empathy, even if the execution proved deeply flawed in the eyes of his audience.

Supporters of the actor have largely accepted his explanation, viewing the post as a well-meaning blunder rather than a deliberate endorsement. Others continue to debate whether high-profile figures should conduct research before offering public commentary on sensitive subjects.

No further official statements have been released by representatives for either party since the social media exchange took place.