Bill Gates has told US lawmakers that Jeffrey Epstein attempted to use sensitive details from his private life as leverage after their relationship broke down. Appearing before the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill, the Microsoft co-founder acknowledged that Epstein had become aware of his extramarital affairs and later tried to exploit that knowledge.

'I learned Epstein had become aware of sensitive information about my personal life, including the fact that I had been unfaithful in my marriage,' Gates said in a prepared statement.

'These affairs had nothing to do with my interactions with Epstein, but they were painful for my family.'

According to Gates, Epstein used the affairs, 'in addition to many lies that he layered on top', in an effort to pressure him into resuming their association.

'He was unsuccessful in this effort, but it shows some of the ways he tried to leverage his interactions with me to further his agenda,' Gates told lawmakers.

Revisiting A Relationship He Calls A Mistake

Throughout his testimony, Gates repeatedly distanced himself from Epstein and expressed regret over having met him at all.

'I should never have met with Epstein in the first place,' he said.

Read more Bill Gates Set to Face Congress in Epstein Investigation, But Testimonial Will Be Closed-Door Bill Gates Set to Face Congress in Epstein Investigation, But Testimonial Will Be Closed-Door

He also firmly rejected any suggestion that he had witnessed criminal activity during their interactions.

'At the outset, I want to state very clearly: I never witnessed nor had any indication that Epstein was engaged in ongoing criminal conduct.'

Gates added, 'I never went to his island, his ranch, or his Florida home. I have never victimized anyone.'

The billionaire said he first met Epstein in 2011, several years after the financier had pleaded guilty in Florida to soliciting prostitution from a minor and become a registered sex offender.

At the time, Gates said, Epstein presented himself as someone capable of attracting substantial financial backing for global health initiatives supported by the Gates Foundation.

'I recall being aware that Epstein had faced prior legal issues, but I did not fully understand the extent of the crimes he committed,' Gates said. 'I accepted the introduction without applying the scrutiny I should have.'

According to Gates, the relationship remained limited and ended in 2014. He maintained that no partnership emerged from the discussions and that no foundation money ever went to Epstein.

Documents Renewed Scrutiny

The congressional appearance followed renewed attention generated by millions of pages of Epstein-related records released by the US Department of Justice earlier this year.

Among the documents were emails and photographs referencing Gates and his meetings with Epstein. Gates has not been accused of any crime, but several records attracted widespread attention because of their sensational allegations.

One draft email, apparently written by Epstein from the perspective of Gates' longtime science adviser Dr Boris Nikolic, alleged that Gates had contracted a sexually transmitted disease from 'Russian girls' and sought antibiotics for his then-wife, Melinda. The draft also contained other highly personal claims.

The authenticity of the allegations themselves remains unproven. Gates has categorically denied wrongdoing.

Responding earlier this year, a spokesperson for Gates said: 'These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false.'

The spokesperson added, 'The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein's frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame.'

The Shadow Looming Over Marriage

The fallout from Gates' association with Epstein has extended beyond questions about philanthropy and judgement. It has also remained tied to painful chapters in his marriage to Melinda French Gates.

The couple divorced in 2021 after 27 years together. Earlier this year, Melinda reflected on the emotional impact of Epstein's crimes during an appearance on NPR's Wild Card podcast.

'It's beyond heartbreaking,' she said.

'I remember being those ages those girls were, I remember my daughters being those ages.'

She continued, 'So, for me, it's personally hard whenever those details come up, right? Because it brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage.'

Later, speaking to CBS, she said she was relieved to have moved beyond that period of her life.

'I am so happy to be away from all the muck,' she said.

For Gates, the congressional hearing served as another public reckoning with a relationship he has repeatedly described as a 'huge mistake'.