Brittany Boltinhouse says her conservative Christian faith cost her the Miss North Carolina USA 2026 crown just weeks after she won it, describing the removal as a personal and public blow that left her feeling punished for her beliefs.

The 2026 titleholder was stripped of the state crown on 5 August following what the Miss USA Organization called a review of conduct that violated its standards, though Boltinhouse now contends her political and religious views were the real reason.

To recall, the controversy erupted after archived social media posts allegedly surfaced online, prompting the national pageant body to launch what it described as a 'thorough review' of recently surfaced information.

Boltinhouse was crowned on 28 June, meaning her reign lasted barely a month before the organisation announced she would no longer represent North Carolina at Miss USA.

Why Boltinhouse Says Her Conservative Faith Cost Her Crown

In her first public comments since being dethroned, Boltinhouse told Carolina Journal editor-in-chief Donna King in a YouTube interview posted on 7 August that she believes her identity as a conservative Christian woman played a role in the decision.

When asked whether her 'conservative political and social values' had harmed her within the pageant system, she suggested they might have, while also noting that a confidentiality agreement limits what she can disclose about the circumstances surrounding her removal.

King pressed further, asking whether supporting President Donald Trump was viewed by the organisation as disqualifying, but Boltinhouse did not make that claim directly.

Instead, she said she believes her beliefs were behind the loss of her title. Despite the scrutiny and the swirl of online debate, she said she remains at peace and sees the experience as something that could ultimately strengthen her.

'I see the light at the end of the tunnel and I know who I am and I know what I can become,' she added.

What the Miss USA Organization Says About Conduct Standards

The Miss USA Organization has not said Boltinhouse was dethroned because she is conservative or Christian. In its announcement, chairman and CEO Thom Brodeur said the decision was made jointly with Boltinhouse, her state directors and the organisation after conduct was determined to have violated its standards.

Brodeur did not identify the specific conduct but said the organisation has firm standards regarding racism, homophobia, transphobia and language that strips people of their dignity.

According to Brodeur, the decision was not triggered by one isolated incident. 'What was brought to us was not a single moment,' he said. 'It reflected conduct over an extended period of time.'

He added that he had seen a statement from Boltinhouse that included 'ownership, accountability and apology' and said moments like the controversy can provide an opportunity for reflection and growth 'I believe the best you have to offer this world is ahead of you,' Brodeur told her.

Myla Hadley Takes Over as Miss North Carolina USA 2026

With Boltinhouse removed, first runner-up Myla Hadley has assumed the title of Miss North Carolina USA 2026.

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Brodeur said the organisation has 'full confidence and support' in Hadley as she takes over the crown and represents North Carolina at the national pageant this month.

The competing accounts have now placed the controversy at the centre of a debate over pageant standards, personal beliefs and accountability.

Boltinhouse says she believes her conservative Christian beliefs were behind the loss of her title, while the Miss USA Organization maintains that her removal resulted from conduct that violated its standards over an extended period.

Because Boltinhouse says her confidentiality agreement prevents her from discussing certain details, the precise conduct behind the organisation's decision remains unclear based on the public statements released so far.

For now, the former titleholder says she is standing by her beliefs while trying to move forward from a controversy that abruptly ended her reign. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify Boltinhouse's claim that her political or religious beliefs contributed to the decision, and the Miss USA Organization has not attributed her removal to those beliefs.