Bill Gates's testimony before the House Oversight Committee has reopened one of the most damaging chapters of his public life, placing allegations of pressure, personal misconduct and Jeffrey Epstein's lingering influence back under scrutiny.

Read more Bill Gates Tells Congress Jeffrey Epstein Tried to Use His Infidelity Secrets to Pull Him Back into His Orbit Bill Gates Tells Congress Jeffrey Epstein Tried to Use His Infidelity Secrets to Pull Him Back into His Orbit

A transcript of Bill Gates’ closed-door testimony in the House investigation into Jeffrey Epstein shows Gates told lawmakers he believed the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was preparing to blackmail him over extramarital affairs. @AaronKatersky reports. pic.twitter.com/H5S7b6ilf4 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 24, 2026

The newly released transcript of Gates's 10 June appearance reveals a billionaire still grappling with the consequences of a relationship he has repeatedly described as a mistake. While Gates denied being blackmailed by Epstein, he told lawmakers that the disgraced financier appeared to be moving in that direction, using knowledge of Gates's personal life in an apparent effort to regain influence over him.

The testimony offers one of the clearest accounts yet of how Gates believes Epstein attempted to maintain leverage while revisiting the affairs and private decisions that continue to shadow his reputation years after Epstein's death.

Blackmail Allegations Return to Focus

The House Oversight Committee released Gates's transcript on Monday as part of its review of federal investigations into Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Among the most significant revelations was Gates's belief that Epstein may have been attempting to use sensitive information as leverage.

According to Bloomberg, Gates told lawmakers: 'I was not blackmailed, but, you know, as you look at these emails, you know, it looks like Mr Epstein's brainstorming was going in that direction.'

While Gates stopped short of claiming he was directly extorted, he suggested Epstein's actions raised concerns about possible efforts to pressure or influence him.

He also testified that Epstein 'was working to use information about my infidelities — in addition to many lies that he layered on top — to pressure me to re-engage with him'.

The testimony shifts attention beyond Gates's meetings with Epstein and towards what the financier may have hoped to gain from maintaining contact.

Melinda's Long-Running Concerns

The hearing also renewed attention on the impact the Epstein connection had on Gates's marriage.

Melinda French Gates has previously spoken publicly about her discomfort with Epstein and the damage the association caused. She has said people named in Epstein-related records 'have to answer' for those connections and has described revisiting the issue as painful.

Those comments now sit alongside Gates's testimony about affairs and alleged attempts at leverage, highlighting tensions that existed long before details became public.

The transcript reinforces that the Epstein controversy was not merely a public-relations problem. It was also a personal issue that affected Gates's family.

Affairs Revisited in Testimony

Lawmakers also questioned Gates about several relationships that have surfaced in previous reporting.

Gates confirmed a relationship with Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt and acknowledged a relationship with Russian scientist Karima Nigmatulina, whom he said he met through professional circles.

The testimony also revisited Gates's relationship with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova. Gates confirmed the affair and acknowledged that it had been particularly distressing for Melinda.

The Antonova relationship has attracted continued scrutiny because of allegations that Epstein later sought to use knowledge of the affair in his dealings with Gates.

As a result, what might otherwise have remained private has become part of a broader examination of Epstein's methods and connections to influential figures.

Emails and Disputed Claims

Committee members also examined emails linked to Epstein. Among them was a 2013 message that Epstein appeared to send to himself stating: 'You also made it clear to me that I am not to refer to Alice Jacobs as that is another topic that must remain between the two of us'.

Gates testified that he did not know what the message meant.

Boris Nikolic, a longtime Gates adviser mentioned in connection with some Epstein-related discussions, has denied acting on Epstein's behalf.

The hearing also touched on allegations involving sexually transmitted diseases and claims that Gates sought to conceal communications from Melinda. Gates rejected those allegations.

'What does it mean when a man sends a mail to himself - I'm not sure,' Gates told lawmakers.

The exchange highlighted the difficulty of interpreting years-old communications that remain disputed.

A Reputation Still Under Scrutiny

The significance of the testimony extends beyond Gates's admitted affairs.

What emerged from the hearing was a portrait of a public figure still trying to explain decisions that continue to attract scrutiny years later. The transcript links personal relationships, allegations of attempted leverage and Gates's association with Epstein into a narrative that remains difficult to escape.

While Gates continues to insist that meeting Epstein was a serious error in judgement, the newly released testimony provides fresh detail about why he believes the relationship became so troubling.

More than a decade after many of the events discussed before Congress, Epstein's shadow continues to shape questions about Gates's conduct, judgement and legacy.