Prince Harry's body language appeared 'less affectionate' towards Meghan Markle during their appearance at the David Foster Foundation's 40th anniversary gala in Victoria, British Columbia, according to body language expert Judi James, who claimed that the Duke of Sussex looked as though he had been 'coached' for the red carpet.

Attending the David Foster Foundation's 40th-anniversary gala, the high-profile couple posed for photographers alongside music producer David Foster and singer wife Katharine McPhee.

However, according to professional analyst Judi James, the Duke's physical demeanour suggested a lack of spontaneity, prompting comparisons to a model's pose and even the satirical film character 'Zoolander'.

While the Duchess of Sussex appeared relaxed and affectionate, initiating physical contact by placing a hand on her husband's chest, Prince Harry's closed-lip smile and rigid posture sparked widespread online debate regarding their public dynamic.

Analysing the Red Carpet Posture and Affection

The contrast between the couple's physical cues formed the core of the expert evaluation.

According to express.co.uk, James pointed out that Meghan appeared fully comfortable leaning into the established romantic red carpet narrative, projecting warmth and confidence. In contrast, Harry's responses felt more controlled.

The analyst noted that his fingers barely grazed his wife's waist, and his facial expression lacked his trademark open grin. Instead, James described his stance as a deliberate, calculated effort to mirror his partner's positioning, completing the look with an intense, unblinking stare directly into the cameras.

Her expression, James added, appeared to convey happiness and fulfilment. Harry's response, however, looked more restrained. The expert pointed to his closed lips and the way his fingers appeared to barely graze Meghan's waist as signs that he was 'less reciprocal' towards her public affection.

Twiddle Dee & Twiddle Dum got together to kiss ass. Because that’s all this is. Don’t read too much into it.



Harry can’t hide his annoyance of Meghan any longer. The stiffness is palpable. pic.twitter.com/KJSaiHQNkh — Harry, Meghan’s Spare (@ViQueenie) August 8, 2026

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify James' assessment, and body language analysis should not be treated as a definitive account of a private relationship. Still, the contrast was noticeable enough to become the focus of the appearance.

Was Harry 'Coached' for the Red Carpet?

According to James, Harry's posture and facial expression made the pose look controlled rather than spontaneous.

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She said the stance appeared to mirror Meghan's, describing it as something closer to a model's pose than the easy, informal manner often associated with the Duke.

'This looks like a model pose and it appears to mirror his wife's stance. He even tops it off with something of a 'Zoolander'-style intense stare into the camera while his 'smile' is performed with closed lips rather than the usual friendly and fun Harry-style grin,' James said.

The Zoolander comparison is deliberately sharp. It suggests a man concentrating on how to look natural, which can produce the opposite effect. In this case, James believed Harry's expression and posture gave the impression of someone following instructions for a signature couple pose rather than settling into the moment. That does not establish that Harry had actually been coached.

There was also no indication that Harry and Meghan were openly at odds during the gala. They attended together, posed together and smiled for photographers. The disagreement, if there is one, exists mainly in the interpretation of the images, not in any confirmed statement from the couple.

Meghan Markle's Birthday Video Added Context

The red carpet appearance came only days after Meghan celebrated her 45th birthday. She marked the occasion with a quirky video of herself dancing in her kitchen, while Harry filmed her and spoke fondly in the background.

That earlier clip presented a more relaxed version of their dynamic. Meghan appeared playful and uninhibited, while Harry's off-camera presence suggested familiarity and warmth. Placed beside the gala photographs, it offered a different visual impression, one less polished but arguably more revealing of the couple's everyday interaction.

Harry will have all the fun! His mum knew😜..



Look at my Duchess living a carefree, unbothered, unburdened life❤️ being filmed by her princely husband!



“It’s giving Mrs” 😜😂😂😂#MeghanSussex #Meghan45 #Meghan pic.twitter.com/wkHH3P8mMC — SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) August 4, 2026

The contrast is part of why the latest images attracted attention. Red carpet photographs are built around performance, timing and presentation. A hand on the waist, a turn towards the camera or a carefully held smile can become evidence for an entire narrative, even when the people involved have said nothing.

For now, the only confirmed detail is that Harry and Meghan appeared together at the David Foster Foundation gala. Whether his expression reflected nerves, concentration, camera direction or simply one awkward moment on the carpet is impossible to establish from the images alone.

Meghan Markle's Instagram birthday video had shown Harry recording her as she danced in the kitchen, a far less formal setting than the Victoria gala and one in which the couple's public image appeared to loosen, briefly, around the edges.

While body language interpretations remain subjective and do not reflect confirmed private realities, the event underscores the relentless public fascination that follows every step the Sussexes take.