Rebecca Luna, a 49-year-old British Columbia mother who openly documented her young-onset Alzheimer's diagnosis on social media, has died through Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) programme after deciding to bring forward the date because of a rapid deterioration in her condition.

Luna died on 25 July, according to posts shared on her social media account. Her eldest daughter, Maya, later confirmed her death to the Toronto Sun.

The mother of two had built an online following of more than 90,000 people by sharing the realities of living with young-onset Alzheimer's disease, offering an unfiltered account of a condition more commonly associated with old age. Her videos chronicled the physical, emotional and cognitive challenges she faced after being diagnosed at just 48.

Rebecca Luna Chose to Bring Forward MAID Date

Luna had originally planned to undergo the procedure on 4 August. However, in a video published on 18 July, she explained that alarming changes in her condition had forced her to reconsider.

Her greatest concern, she said, was losing the mental capacity required under Canadian law to provide informed consent for medical assistance in dying. 'There's been things happening that have been terrifying and moving me into a direction of the disease that make things so unpredictable that I'd be pushing myself into a place of potentially losing capacity to make the decision,' she told followers.

She explained that she had spent time processing the decision privately while relatives travelled from across the country to say goodbye. Luna described the progression of the disease as increasingly frightening, saying she had begun experiencing night terrors, delusions and episodes that left her feeling disconnected from herself.

In another video, she said she no longer wanted to continue living with an illness that was steadily taking away her thoughts, emotions and identity. 'It's just torture at this point being here, knowing I'm going to be gone,' she said.

Her final posts reflected on the difficult choices she had faced since her diagnosis. 'It's a hard decision to make, because I'm living in a body that doesn't feel comfortable, safe, good, nothing,' she said. 'This is not what I wanted. I would have never chosen young-onset Alzheimer's for myself.'

Luna also said that many treatment decisions throughout the previous year and a half had been made through legal and medical processes beyond her control, but emphasised that choosing MAID was a decision she made herself.

What Is Canada's MAID Programme?

Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) is Canada's legal framework that allows eligible adults experiencing grievous and irremediable medical conditions to request medical assistance to end their lives under strict legal safeguards.

Applicants must meet eligibility requirements established under federal law, including demonstrating decision-making capacity at the time consent is provided, unless specific waiver provisions apply. Luna's decision centred on concerns that advancing Alzheimer's disease could eventually leave her unable to make that choice independently.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the medical details Luna described in her videos. Her comments reflect her personal account of living with the disease.

Young-Onset Alzheimer's Brought Dementia Into Public View

Luna's videos resonated widely because they highlighted a form of dementia that remains relatively uncommon and often misunderstood.

Young-onset dementia refers to symptoms developing before the age of 65. While Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause, younger patients frequently experience symptoms that differ from the memory loss typically associated with later-life dementia. According to figures cited in the supplied reporting, around 71,000 people in the UK are living with young-onset dementia.

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Early symptoms may include difficulties finding words, changes in behaviour or personality, problems concentrating, impaired judgement or changes in movement and coordination. Because these symptoms can resemble stress, depression or other neurological conditions, diagnosis is often delayed.

For many patients, the condition arrives during careers, while raising children or caring for ageing parents, creating unique personal and financial challenges.

Luna frequently spoke about those realities, explaining that recognising her own cognitive decline while still being aware of it had become one of the most distressing aspects of the disease. 'I'm starting to be afraid of the things that are happening to me at nighttime,' she said in one of her final videos. 'I've literally just been processing and grieving and crying and organising things.'

Remembered for Her Honesty

Following her death, advocacy organisation Dying with Dignity Canada paid tribute to Luna, describing her as 'authentic and funny' and praising the openness with which she documented life after diagnosis. The organisation said she brought 'real talk' and humour to conversations about dementia while helping others better understand the realities of young-onset Alzheimer's.

Rather than presenting an idealised version of life with dementia, Luna chose to document its uncertainty, fear and emotional toll. Her videos became a source of support for many families navigating similar diagnoses, while also contributing to broader public discussion about dementia, end-of-life care and Canada's MAID legislation.

Her story has since resonated far beyond her online following, highlighting both the devastating progression of young-onset Alzheimer's disease and the deeply personal decisions some patients face as the illness advances.