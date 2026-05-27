Former JPMorgan banker Chirayu Rana is facing mounting legal uncertainty after his attorney was formally 'discharged' just hours before a scheduled court appearance tied to his explosive civil lawsuit. The abrupt development has intensified attention on the high-profile case, which already involves allegations, defamation claims and growing scrutiny surrounding one of Wall Street's most controversial legal disputes.

Court filings revealed that Daniel Kaiser, the lawyer previously representing Rana, filed consent to be discharged as counsel shortly before Tuesday's hearing. The filing also stated that Rana did not yet have a replacement attorney and would temporarily represent himself 'pro se' unless new legal counsel is secured.

The timing of the withdrawal has raised fresh questions ahead of the court hearing, where issues connected to Rana's request to proceed anonymously under the name 'John Doe' were expected to be discussed.

Attorney Withdrawal Adds Pressure Ahead of Court Hearing

The sudden departure of Rana's attorney has placed renewed focus on the ongoing lawsuit involving the ex-JPMorgan banker. Legal filings show that Daniel Kaiser filed consent to be 'discharged' as counsel just hours before the scheduled hearing, leaving Rana without legal representation and expected to appear pro se.

As reported by the New York Post, the filing also indicated that Rana did not have a new lawyer lined up at the time of the withdrawal, adding to uncertainty ahead of the court appearance where procedural issues, including his request to proceed under the pseudonym 'John Doe', were expected to be addressed.

Kaiser had previously defended Rana's claims publicly and criticised media coverage surrounding the lawsuit. In earlier remarks connected to the case, he suggested reporting on the allegations would eventually prove inaccurate once more evidence became public.

Who Is Chirayu Rana and What Is the Lawsuit About?

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Chirayu Rana is a former JPMorgan banker involved in a civil lawsuit that includes allegations against JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini. Rana has alleged that Hajdini subjected him to abuse and coercion, claims that have drawn widespread media attention because of their severity and the involvement of senior banking figures.

Hajdini has denied wrongdoing and has filed defamation claims against Rana in response to the allegations.

JPMorgan has also strongly rejected the claims connected to the case. A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment on the latest legal development involving Kaiser's withdrawal but reiterated that the firm considers the allegations to be without merit and has no intention of settling the matter.

The bank has maintained that position since the lawsuit first became public.

Daniel Kaiser's Role in the High-Profile Civil Case

Before withdrawing from the case, Daniel Kaiser had served as one of Rana's most visible legal defenders. Kaiser is known for previously representing several accusers connected to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including Jennifer Araoz, who publicly alleged Epstein groomed her as a teenager.

Kaiser's involvement had added another layer of public interest to the Rana lawsuit because of his history handling sensitive and high-profile abuse-related litigation.

The attorney's sudden exit now leaves uncertainty around how Rana's legal strategy may change moving forward.

What 'Pro Se' Representation Means for Rana

Court documents indicate that Rana will represent himself 'pro se' unless he hires another attorney. In US civil court proceedings, 'pro se' refers to an individual appearing without legal representation.

Representing oneself in a complex civil dispute can present procedural and legal challenges, particularly in cases involving multiple claims, reputational damage and corporate defendants.

The upcoming hearing is expected to focus on procedural matters connected to Rana's anonymity request, while broader disputes within the lawsuit remain ongoing. It remains unclear whether Rana plans to appoint new legal counsel before future court proceedings continue.