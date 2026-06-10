Weeks after losing his legal representation and facing mounting questions about his explosive allegations, former JPMorgan banker Chirayu Rana has launched a fresh effort to revive one of Wall Street's most controversial legal battles.

The 35-year-old has now withdrawn his New York state lawsuit and is preparing a new federal case, with his lawyers promising to unveil what they describe as 'substantial new evidence.' The move has immediately reignited debate over the credibility of the claims, the strength of the evidence and what could happen next in a dispute that has already triggered denials, countersuits and intense public scrutiny.

Why Rana Is Moving His Case to Federal Court

The latest development emerged through court filings submitted in Manhattan, where Rana's new legal team requested the dismissal of his state-level lawsuit.

According to the filing, the original complaint did not include several federal claims that Rana now intends to pursue. His lawyers say the forthcoming case will expand beyond the initial allegations and include accusations of racial discrimination, retaliation and interference with workplace protections.

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Attorney Jon L. Norinsberg argued that the public has been given what he described as a distorted understanding of the dispute. He claimed the full extent of the alleged misconduct experienced by Rana had not yet been presented and promised that a new complaint would provide a more complete picture of the events in question. The new filing is expected before the end of the month.

Abuse Allegations

Rana first made headlines after accusing former JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini of subjecting him to a pattern of coercion, abuse and exploitation.

His allegations included claims that Hajdini threatened his career, made racist and sexually explicit remarks, drugged him and pressured him into sexual activity.The accusations quickly attracted widespread attention because of their serious nature and the prominence of the individuals involved.

However, Hajdini has consistently denied every allegation. Her legal representatives have repeatedly stated that she never had a romantic or sexual relationship with Rana and never provided him with drugs. They have described the accusations as false and malicious.

JPMorgan has also firmly rejected the claims. The bank has said an internal investigation found no merit in the allegations and noted that employees cooperated with the review process.

Questions Over Evidence Continue to Grow

Rana's legal team now insists that significant new material has been uncovered and will be included in the forthcoming federal complaint. However, no details about that evidence have yet been publicly disclosed.

If he was wrong , he would have never even dared. Everyone know how powerful jp morgan is and hypocrite #feminist will try to do everything to hide crime of such powerful women if she even did 🙏🙏 — SRK (@Stocktr94122911) June 8, 2026

Supporters of Rana argue that taking on one of the world's most powerful financial institutions would be difficult without confidence in the underlying claims. Some have suggested that his willingness to continue pursuing legal action indicates he believes the evidence will ultimately support his account.

Countersuits and Courtroom Tensions Escalate

Last month, Hajdini filed a defamation lawsuit against Rana, arguing that his public allegations damaged her reputation. Rana's lawyers have responded by claiming the countersuit is an attempt to pressure him into abandoning his claims.

The legal battle has also produced several procedural disputes. Earlier this year, a judge ruled that Rana could no longer proceed anonymously, requiring him to continue the case under his own name.

Financial negotiations have also surfaced during the proceedings. Reports indicate JPMorgan previously offered Rana $1 million (£738,000) to resolve the dispute. The offer was reportedly rejected, with Rana allegedly seeking $22 million (£16.2 million).

For now, the credibility of the scandal remains fiercely contested. Hajdini continues to deny all wrongdoing, JPMorgan maintains that its investigation found no evidence supporting the allegations, and Rana insists that crucial information has yet to be revealed.