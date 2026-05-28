Greg Lindberg, the disgraced North Carolina insurance mogul who allegedly ran a secret 'baby project' to father dozens of children with women selected for their Aryan looks, has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for orchestrating one of the largest insurance frauds in American history.

Lindberg, 56, founder and chairman of Eli Global LLC and owner of Global Bankers Insurance Group (GBIG), was sentenced on 26 May 2026 by U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. in Charlotte, North Carolina. The sentence covers two separate federal cases: a guilty plea in a £1.58 billion ($2 billion) insurance fraud and money laundering scheme, and a conviction for bribing a state insurance commissioner.

Federal prosecutors described a man whose ambitions ran from financial dominance to biological legacy, and whose crimes bankrupted multiple insurance companies while leaving thousands of policyholders without compensation.

A £1.58 Billion Fraud Built to Fund a God Complex

According to the DOJ Office of Public Affairs press release, Lindberg and his co-conspirators, from at least 2016 through at least 2019, deceived the North Carolina Department of Insurance (NCDOI) and other regulators, concealed the true financial condition of his companies, and funnelled more than £1.58 billion ($2 billion) through a web of entities across North Carolina, Bermuda, Malta, and elsewhere. He personally 'forgave' more than £99 million ($125 million) in loans he had drawn from his own insurance companies.

Prosecutors told the court that the fraud was not the product of financial desperation. It was, they argued, in service of a set of staggering personal ambitions: growing his net worth into the tens of billions, building a media empire, funding research that he hoped would allow him to live to at least 120 years old, and creating what he called, in his own words, 'Valhalla on earth.' WRAL reported that prosecutors wrote in their final filing: 'Lindberg dreamed of being one of the richest (and oldest) people on the planet.'

Greg Lindberg, who just a few years ago was the biggest political donor in North Carolina before his Durham-based insurance empire fell apart in the aftermath of bribery and money laundering investigations, has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.



Lindberg’s sentence is… pic.twitter.com/kfbW9dgUxc — Old North Patriots (@oldnorthpats) May 28, 2026

Prosecutors said he spent roughly £23.7 million ($30 million) on private jets, £16.6 million ($21 million) 'in connection with various women,' and £9.5 million ($12 million) on expenses tied to a 200-foot luxury yacht.

Between April 2017 and August 2018, while those frauds were unravelling, Lindberg launched a parallel bribery campaign. He and others gave North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey millions of dollars in campaign contributions and other items of value in exchange for the removal of a senior NCDOI deputy commissioner who was overseeing one of his companies. Causey, however, had already gone to the FBI. He was wired, and conversations between the two were recorded.

In a statement published by the North Carolina Department of Insurance, Causey said: 'The 12-year prison sentence and £1.27 billion ($1.6 billion) in restitution reflects the seriousness of Greg Lindberg's crimes and the harm he caused to policyholders. This sends a powerful message to anyone who would consider engaging in fraud involving insurance companies that crime doesn't pay.'

The 'Baby Project': Egg Donors, Surrogates, and Aryan Ambitions

Alongside the insurance empire, Lindberg ran what those close to him called 'the baby project.' A December 2024 Bloomberg Businessweek investigation, which reviewed legal, medical, and financial records and conducted dozens of interviews with former employees, clinic workers, and women directly involved, found that Lindberg had built a network of egg donors and surrogates encompassing at least 25 women. Several women say he deceived them about the nature of the arrangement, and that U.S. fertility clinics facilitated his scheme despite alleged red flags.

Several people with direct knowledge of his intentions told Bloomberg that Lindberg specifically sought out women with distinctly Aryan physical characteristics. Two of those sources said he was obsessed with fathering as many as 50 children. Today, he has at least 12 children, nine of whom were born over roughly the past five years. Six or more were conceived using egg donors and surrogates. He continued pressing staff to maintain the operation even during his first prison stint.

One woman, identified only by the pseudonym Anya, is a Kazakh-born model and actress who believed Lindberg was her boyfriend. She agreed to have her eggs retrieved for IVF, believing they were building a future together. A surrogate carried the embryo to term, and Anya says she has not seen the resulting child, now five years old, in four years, held back by contracts she signed during the relationship. 'I assumed it was for a family in Los Angeles,' another egg donor told Bloomberg of the anonymous process she had undergone while Lindberg was incarcerated.

Lindberg filed a defamation suit against Bloomberg over the article, seeking an emergency injunction to block a related podcast. A Florida court dismissed the lawsuit in August 2025 on procedural grounds, finding that Lindberg had failed to give the required pre-suit notice to the individual reporters. Bloomberg has not retracted the reporting.

Pardon Push, State Charges, and £2.92 Billion in Restitution

Lindberg had requested leniency from the court, arguing he should serve roughly four years total, counting time already served. Judge Cogburn ruled closer to the prosecution's position, which had sought more than 14 years. Lindberg claims he has already contributed hundreds of millions towards repaying victims, and expects to settle a total of £2.92 billion ($3.69 billion) in restitution owed across both cases.

My statement on the Federal Sentencing of Greg Lindberg pic.twitter.com/gmhLK4Qev2 — Wiley Nickel 🇺🇸 (@WileyNickel) May 26, 2026

He is simultaneously seeking a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, who has recently pardoned other white-collar offenders, including former North Carolina Republican Party chairman Robin Hayes, a figure connected to Lindberg's original bribery case. Trump cannot pardon state-level convictions. Wake County District Attorney-elect Wiley Nickel has publicly stated he will investigate possible state criminal charges against Lindberg when he takes office on 1 January.

Given time already served, Lindberg could be released by 2034 under current projections.

For the hundreds of thousands of policyholders who lost money, and the women who lost something harder to quantify, the 12-year sentence closes one chapter of a case that federal prosecutors called, simply, one of the biggest insurance frauds in history.