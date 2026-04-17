Rumours of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Fame gain traction following a viral X post.

Eagle-eyed netizens likely saw the satire in a recent report, claiming Diddy has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2026. The 'news' was shared by popular X account Hoops Crave, which is a parody account of Pop Crave, another pop culture outlet.

Outlet 'Reports' Diddy's RRHoF Induction

The iconic Diddy has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/qAmQd6JAWV — Hoops Crave (@HoopsCrave) April 16, 2026

'The iconic Diddy has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,' the post simply read, garnering a handful of serious responses in the comments. Most saw through the joke, with one asking if he was 'inducted by Epstein' instead.

'Must be a special category this year: 'Lifetime Achievement in Baby Oil and Federal Indictments,' another user wrote, while another replied 'Diddy oil still working.'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was not inducted into the RRHoF for 2026. The list announced on 14 April included Sade, Wu-Tang Clan, Iron Maiden, Oasis, Joy Division, New Order, Luther Vandross, Billy Idol, and Phil Collins. The induction ceremony will be broadcast in December on Disney+ and ABC.

Is Diddy Eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

Diddy is eligible for nomination, however. 'An individual artist or band must have released their first commercial recording 25 full years prior to the year of Induction,' the RRHoF website stated.

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'With the new Induction cycle that began in 2020, the Nominating Committee now meets in the same year the Inductee class is honoured,' it explained. 'You can now subtract 25 from the Induction year to determine the year of eligibility.'

Diddy released his debut studio album in 1997, which qualified him for nomination as early as 2023.

The voting committee is comprised of about 40 music industry professionals, specifically, journalists, academics and other RRHoF inductees.

Since 2012, fans were given the chance to vote for artists they want inducted, and the top five to seven polled earn one ballot in the counting.

Primetimer debunked Hoops Crave's post, clarifying that it came from a satire outlet. That hasn't stopped the viral post from misleading some users before the claim was fact-checked.

Diddy Attended RRHoF Awards, as a Presenter

Diddy did present the RRHoF award twice, first for the late singer-songwriter Curtis Mayfield in 1999. 'All great music is soul music. And God knows, nobody ever had more soul than my man,' Diddy said at the time.

'Curtis Mayfield has always been a divine artist in every sense of the word,' he asserted. 'He brought a sense of religious purity to his music, whether he was creating his songs for the church or his songs for the streets.'

In 2020, he also served as induction presenter for the Notorious B.I.G., who received the award posthumously. 'Big just wanted to be the biggest, he wanted to be the best, he wanted to have influence and impact people in a positive way, and that clearly has been done all over the world,' he said during the virtual event.