A full version of the animated film 'Avatar: Aang, The Last Airbender' has appeared online ahead of its scheduled release, with links claiming to offer the film circulating across social media and online forums.

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The leak, reported on 12 April 2026, involves what appears to be the complete 98-minute feature being shared on platforms including 4chan and X. Links labelled 'watch full movie' and 'last time it will be posted' have been widely reposted, often directing users to third-party streaming or download sites. Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies have since issued copyright takedown notices in an effort to limit further distribution.

The leak has drawn criticism from members of the production team. Animator Julia Schoel, who worked on the film, said in a series of posts on X that the early release was 'incredibly disrespectful' to artists who had spent years working on the project and expected to see it released through official channels.

Animator Criticises Early Leak

In posts shared on 15 April, Schoel said the film had been produced 'with the expectation that we'd get to celebrate all of our hard work in theatres,' adding that seeing clips shared widely online was 'heartbreaking.'

She also addressed the film's shift away from a theatrical release, stating she did not support the decision to move the project to streaming. However, she added that this did not justify piracy, writing that leaking the film ahead of release undermined the work of those involved.

We worked on the aang movie for years with the expectation that’d we’d get to celebrate all of our hard work in theaters.. just to see

people unceremoniously leak the film and pass our shots around on twitter like candy.. (1/3) — jul 🐯 (@papajoolia) April 14, 2026

I don’t like seeing people use paramount’s awful decision to remove the movie from theaters to justify leaking it. I totally understand folks not wanting to pay for/support paramount+, (2/3) — jul 🐯 (@papajoolia) April 14, 2026

but pirating the movie after its release would have at least been better than this. This is incredibly disrespectful to all of the hard work the artists put in (3/3) — jul 🐯 (@papajoolia) April 14, 2026

Her comments were widely shared, with some users expressing support for the production team, while others criticised decisions made by the studio. These responses reflect broader online debate but remain separate from confirmed production details.

Leak Spreads Through 'Watch Full Movie' Links

Clips and full-length versions of the film have been reposted across multiple platforms, with some links claiming to provide early access to the complete feature. Users searching for 'watch full movie' links have been directed to unofficial sites, where the film is reportedly available in high definition.

Such leaks are often replicated rapidly across file-sharing forums and mirror sites, making them difficult to contain once widely distributed. Even when original posts are removed, copies can continue circulating through reuploads and private sharing channels.

The footage appears to show older versions of characters from the original series, set years after its conclusion. Paramount has not confirmed how the leak occurred or whether it will affect the planned release date.

the muscle gain is absolutely crazy what the hell did they feed my boy pic.twitter.com/6gWa2Xpp3s — sai (@soulmakas) April 14, 2026

Release Strategy and Fan Reaction

The film is currently scheduled to be released on Paramount+ on 9 October 2026, following a change from its original theatrical release plan. The decision to move the film to streaming has prompted discussion among fans, particularly given the scale of the project and its connection to the original series.

However, no official link has been made between the release strategy and the leak.

This might be the worst leak I’ve ever seen.



I feel devastated for the studio. Such a staggering beautiful film.



If you worked on this, please know, your talents should be marvelled. — Mark (@TotallyNotMark) April 14, 2026

Ongoing Efforts to Contain the Leak

Paramount continues to issue takedown requests as the film circulates online. The extent of the leak and its potential impact on the film's release remain unclear.

While interest in the project remains high, the early spread of the film has shifted attention toward questions around distribution, piracy and the protection of creative work ahead of release.