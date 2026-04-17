Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were hit by a fresh wave of breakup rumours on Friday after a supposed 'I'm single' Instagram Story from the singer spread rapidly online. But the post, and the claims built around it, were fake, according to the report that examined and debunked the speculation.

Fans woke up to social media feeds filled with claims that Gomez had split from music producer Benny Blanco just seven months after their September 2025 wedding. The frenzy was driven by a widely shared screenshot that appeared to show a Story from Gomez's account reading: 'Just clearing things up... I'm single. No drama, no hidden story. Just focusing on myself and my peace for now.'

Alongside it, a separate post claimed the couple were dealing with 'marital issues' after Gomez allegedly discovered Blanco texting another celebrity, and that she had moved out of their Beverly Hills home. None of those claims has been verified.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Breakup Rumours Spiral From Fake 'I'm Single' Post

For many fans, the supposed Instagram Story looked convincing enough to serve as proof that Gomez and Blanco had quietly separated. The wording had the kind of calm, weary tone often seen in celebrity attempts to shut down gossip, which likely helped it travel so fast.

But the image was fabricated, according to The Tab, which was among the first outlets to trace and debunk the rumour's spread. There is no sign Gomez ever posted or deleted the Story, and the wording appears only in screenshots circulated online rather than on her verified account.

There is no clear record of the post being captured by any established news outlet, and Gomez has made no public statement about any split. That leaves the entire breakup narrative resting on an image that cannot be independently traced.

The tweet that piled on further drama went even further, dressing up anonymous speculation as sourced reporting. 'Allegedly actress Selena Gomez and her husband Benny Blanco are currently going through a marital issue,' it read, before alleging that she had discovered cheating 'through texts' with another celebrity. It then claimed 'sources close to the two' said Gomez had left their Los Angeles home for 'her own apartment in California.'

Allegedly actress Selena Gomez and her husband Benny blanco are currently going through a marital issue. It is reported that Selena Gomez caught Benny blanco cheating through texts she saw with another celebrity who is currently not confirmed yet. Sources close to the two have… pic.twitter.com/8qCXO67tTB — Joe (@Joethecreator99) April 16, 2026

Those supposed sources were never identified. There are also no court filings, no property records, no public statements and no corroborating reports to support the idea that Gomez has moved out or begun any form of separation.

Recent Posts Undercut Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Breakup Narrative

If anything, Gomez's recent public posts point in the opposite direction. The same piece that debunked the rumours noted that the couple appeared to be very much together, citing Gomez's own recent social media activity.

Just last week, she posted an Instagram photo dump with the caption 'Mrs. Blanco 🥰'. Among the images was a domestic moment showing the couple cooking breakfast together, hardly the picture of a relationship falling apart.

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The Tab also referred to an earlier burst of online chatter around the pair, described as the 'dirty feet saga,' suggesting this was not the first time social media had seized on a minor detail and tried to turn it into a larger relationship drama. The couple, however, appeared to carry on unaffected.

The verifiable facts remain fairly simple. Gomez and Blanco married on 27 September 2025 at Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, with around 170 friends and family in attendance, and there has been no official announcement of a separation since.

What this episode really shows is how quickly online fandom can turn a single image into a full-blown narrative. One screenshot, without a timestamp or any platform confirmation, was enough to trigger talk of cheating, secret moves and a marriage already in trouble.

By the time the rumour is challenged, the more dramatic version has often done the damage. In this case, the fake post briefly drowned out Gomez's actual public messaging, even though she had only recently shared affectionate content about her husband.

For now, the breakup story has no credible foundation. The only material behind it is an untraceable screenshot and a chain of unattributed gossip, neither of which stands up to basic scrutiny.