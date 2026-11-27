Samir Zitouni swung a frying pan at a knifeman attacking passengers on a train that stopped at Huntingdon. The attacker stabbed him repeatedly, three times in the back, but the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) crew member survived. On 26 November 2026, a jury convicted the man, Anthony Williams, of trying to murder 14 people.

British Transport Police (BTP) credited Zitouni with saving several lives, and every one of the 10 people Williams stabbed on the train survived. The court heard that Zitouni lost so much blood he needed four transfusions. A judge will sentence Williams on 4 and 5 February 2027.

How the Attack Unfolded

Zitouni was working on the 6:25 p.m. Doncaster to London King's Cross service on Saturday 1 November 2025. Williams boarded at Peterborough at 7:26 p.m., according to BTP, the force that polices Britain's railways. Eleven minutes after the train left Peterborough, Williams produced a kitchen knife and moved through the carriages, attacking passengers. Many hid in toilets, others blocked the aisle with trolleys and luggage, and one fought back with a toaster.

Zitouni has spent more than 20 years at LNER as a customer experience host, a role that mostly involves serving food and drink. He was serving first-class passengers when the attack began, and he noticed a boy of about five. 'When I saw there were kids, I decided I had to do something,' Zitouni told ITV News. He had taken the pan from the kitchen and tried to knock the knife away until Williams stabbed him in the right arm.

The Verdict

Williams, 33, admitted carrying out every attack but denied intending to kill. The trial heard that he was suffering from acute psychosis linked to schizophrenia, a state of losing touch with reality. The judge told jurors that a mentally ill person acting under a delusion could still form that intent. Jurors at Cambridge Crown Court deliberated for 16 hours and 52 minutes, and BTP shared their mostly unanimous verdicts in the post below.

BREAKING.



Anthony Williams has been found guilty of attempted murder following a terrifying knife attack on an LNER train which stopped at Huntingdon last November.



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/6UOhHVISki — British Transport Police (@BTP) November 26, 2026

The train attack ended 24 hours of violence. On the evening of 31 October 2025, Williams stabbed a boy and tried to stab two men in Peterborough. In the early hours of 1 November, he stabbed another boy on a Docklands Light Railway train in east London. On the LNER train, driver Andrew Johnson worked with a signaller to bring it into Huntingdon, where armed police tasered and arrested Williams in the station car park.

Recognition for Zitouni

LNER managing director David Horne paid tribute to 'Samir, who chose to step forward and protect those around him.' In December 2025, King Charles met Zitouni and his wife, Eleni Sakkoulei, at a Buckingham Palace reception for people who showed bravery on the train. An online fundraiser for Zitouni's family raised more than £67,000 (about $89,000) within weeks of the train attack.

Doctors discharged Zitouni from hospital in November 2025. On Thursday, Zitouni thanked police, ambulance crews, and accident and emergency doctors at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, saying, 'I appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers.' Johnson, the train's driver, also said, 'The heroes of the night were my colleagues onboard,' singling out Zitouni.