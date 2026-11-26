A 16-year-old boy in Florida has been arrested after allegedly chasing his mother with a running chainsaw when she confiscated his XBOX gaming console, just days after the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

The incident occurred on Saturday, 21 November 2026, in the DeLand area of Volusia County, where what began as a domestic disagreement reportedly escalated into threats against the teenager's mother and the family's pets.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest on Monday, 23 November, revealing that the teenager had been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

XBOX Confiscation Takes a Terrifying Turn

Investigators established that the teenager became upset after his mother removed access to his gaming console. Details contained in an arrest affidavit also indicated that the disagreement involved cosmetics that the teenager had allegedly hidden from his mother.

The confrontation reportedly escalated when the boy retrieved a chainsaw, switched it on and threatened his mother. The woman subsequently began recording the incident on her mobile phone, documenting the confrontation before escaping from the residence.

She contacted emergency services at approximately 4:54 p.m. local time and waited outside for deputies to arrive. Authorities said the mother feared for her life during the confrontation.

The teenager also allegedly threatened to harm the family's pets, although authorities have not reported any injuries resulting from the incident.

Florida Teen Faces Felony Charge

During questioning, the teenager reportedly acknowledged following his mother with the chainsaw and claimed that his intention was to frighten her.

Investigators reviewed mobile phone footage recorded during the confrontation as part of their examination of the incident. The Volusia Sheriff's Office subsequently announced that the teenager had been taken into custody.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is classified as a third-degree felony under Florida law, although proceedings involving minors can differ considerably from those involving adult defendants.

Following his arrest, the boy was transported to the Volusia Family Resource Center. Authorities have not publicly established whether the teenager will face additional charges or disclosed the outcome of any subsequent court proceedings.

The allegations remain subject to the judicial process, and the filing of a criminal charge does not constitute a conviction.

Did GTA 6 Have Anything to Do With the Incident?

The unusual confrontation occurred during the release week of Grand Theft Auto 6, which launched on 19 November following years of anticipation surrounding Rockstar Games' latest instalment.

However, despite the timing of the incident and the involvement of an XBOX console, investigators have not confirmed whether the teenager had been playing GTA 6.

Authorities have also not established whether the removal of access to any specific video game prompted the disagreement.

The distinction is particularly important because the reported circumstances involved a broader domestic dispute rather than an established reaction to a particular gaming title.

The case nevertheless presents an extraordinary example of how an argument concerning access to electronic entertainment can allegedly escalate into a serious family safety incident.

What began with the confiscation of a gaming console ultimately resulted in police intervention, a felony charge, and a teenager being taken into custody.