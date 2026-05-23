Donald Trump sparked laughter, criticism, and agreement online after revealing during a rally that he prefers surrounding himself with 'OK' friends rather than highly successful ones. The US president's remarks quickly spread across social media, where supporters described the comments as comedic while critics argued they reflected deep insecurity.

The rally moment added another unusual chapter to Trump's public appearances, which often blur political messaging with personal anecdotes. As clips from the speech circulated online, users debated whether the president was joking, being sarcastic, or making a genuine admission about his personality.

Trump Says 'Very Successful' Friends Stop Him Talking About Himself

Read more Donald Trump Branded 'Severely Mentally Ill', Claims He Could Run For Prime Minister Of Israel After Presidency Donald Trump Branded 'Severely Mentally Ill', Claims He Could Run For Prime Minister Of Israel After Presidency

During a recent rally, Trump told supporters that he dislikes spending time with more successful people because they dominate conversations and prevent him from discussing his own achievements.

'I hate when I have lunch with somebody that's really, really successful. I hate it. They brag. I HATE when they do that because they stop me from talking about the fact I became president,' Trump said.

He then continued by explaining that he prefers less accomplished friends, even joking that he is comfortable around people who are not particularly impressive.

'I don't like friends that become very successful. I like people that are just OK. Even if they're terrible, I like that too,' he added.

The comments immediately drew attention online, with clips from the rally accumulating thousands of views and reactions within hours. Many users interpreted the remarks as another example of Trump's often unconventional speaking style at campaign events, where he regularly departs from prepared remarks to share personal anecdotes and observations.

🚨 LMAO!! President Trump is being BRUTALLY honest right now 😭



"I hate when I have lunch with somebody that's really, really successful. I hate it. They brag. I HATE when they do that because they stop me from talking about the fact I became president."



"I don't like friends… pic.twitter.com/LylZR4d2Us — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 22, 2026

Social Media Reactions Split Between Mockery and Support

Online reactions to Trump's comments were sharply divided. Critics accused the president of being insecure and unable to tolerate competition from successful people within his social circle.

'It's because he's so insecure,' one user commented on X. Another posted: 'Proves that he's simply a greedy piece of human waste, a scumbag and a pedo protector.' The comment was among the more extreme reactions online.

Others, however, defended Trump and argued his remarks were clearly intended as humour rather than a serious confession. Several supporters claimed the media routinely misunderstands his sarcasm and comedic delivery.

'How can you not like Trump? He's hilarious,' one supporter wrote. Another added: 'It's sad the media does not understand his humor.'

Some supporters also praised the atmosphere at Trump's rallies, describing them as entertaining. 'A Trump rally/speech is one of the all-time great experiences in life you can have!' another user posted.

Others insisted Trump was deliberately trolling critics. 'He is trolling! Trump loves intelligence! That's where Power is!' one commenter wrote.

It’s because he’s so insecure. — Ian Newlove (@NewloveIan) May 22, 2026

Proves that he's simply a greedy piece of human waste, a scumbag and a pedo protector.



America is the delusional state of slavery! pic.twitter.com/GjbhjtSLxs — Billy Jo Bob (@Jamesn407) May 22, 2026

A Trump rally/speech is one of the all time great experiences in life you can have!

Not just being with fellow MAGAs in the crowd but the man himself is one in a million.

Try to go to one if you can!!!! — Virginia Streeter (@Sqrlvr) May 22, 2026

It’s sad the media does not understand his humor — Eileen Landi (@eileenlandi) May 22, 2026

He is trolling! Trump loves intelligence! That's where Power is! — Monakll (@monnakll) May 22, 2026

His sarcasm is perfect level of indistinguishable from fact. The lame stream media won’t get it 😂 — Tickle (@TickleTexts) May 22, 2026

Albino 'Donald Trump' Buffalo Becomes a Celebrity Before Eid Sacrifice

Trump's name has also recently drawn attention overseas after an albino buffalo in Bangladesh became an internet celebrity due to its alleged resemblance to the US president. The animal gained viral fame for its pale coloring and distinctive hair-like patch on its head, prompting locals to nickname it 'Donald Trump'.

Photos and videos of the buffalo circulated widely on social media, attracting visitors who travelled to see the unusual animal in person. Local reports suggested the buffalo became so popular that crowds gathered daily to take photographs before the upcoming Eid al-Adha celebrations.

The buffalo will be sacrificed during the Eid feast, despite its sudden celebrity status. Its growing fame has sparked mixed reactions, with some social media users expressing sadness over the animal's fate while others continued joking about its resemblance to Trump.