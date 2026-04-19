Madonna made a surprise appearance at Coachella on Saturday, joining Sabrina Carpenter on stage for a performance of Vogue, Like a Prayer, and a new track from her forthcoming album, confirming she remains one of pop music's most unpredictable forces at 67.

The appearance immediately divided audiences online, with some viewers criticising her vocal performance and stage outfit while others praised her energy, as a viral clip framing the set as a vocal struggle circulated widely, despite the footage showing the singer performing in tune throughout.

67 year old Madonna struggles with her vocals at Coachella while wearing lingerie alongside Sabrina Carpenter. pic.twitter.com/AuP7OhyqR8 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 18, 2026

Madonna's Coachella Performance Divides Netizens

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On X, user OliLondonTV uploaded a short snippet from Madonna and Carpenter's performance and captioned it with '67-year-old Madonna struggles with her vocals at Coachella while wearing lingerie alongside Sabrina Carpenter.' The 46-second clip shows Madonna and Carpenter working the stage while singing their duet — despite the caption's claim, the footage showed Madonna performing in tune throughout, on a track that did not require her to belt high notes.

Viewers were divided after watching the clip. Some argued the 'Like a Virgin' singer should step back from major festival stages, while others praised her for performing at all.

Madonna needs to hang it up,she too old for this pic.twitter.com/58PlDuVHf0 — symply_prizzy (@symply_prizzy) April 18, 2026

'She sounds good & looks good. didn't you have like 67 surgeries to look like a Korean? don't you ever speak on THE Madonna,' one person wrote.

she sounds good & looks good. didn’t you have like 67 surgeries to look like a korean? don’t you ever speak on THE Madonna.pic.twitter.com/hnuyUCen3E — Bardi In Hawaii (@ifuseekbardi) April 18, 2026

'Stay mad they are iconic. Mother and daughter,' another person commented.

No amount of money in the world would convince me to strut around in ridiculous uncomfortable weirdo lingerie singing really bad songs. How is this a desired form of entertainment? I wish the freaks would just stop. Brainwashing 101. pic.twitter.com/6p2yaq9qBT — ❤️🐦‍⬛Birdie (@Sonyawashere8) April 18, 2026

'No amount of money in the world would convince me to strut around in ridiculous uncomfortable weirdo lingerie singing really bad songs. How is this a desired form of entertainment? I wish the freaks would just stop. Brainwashing 101,' another person wrote.

Madonna's Surprise Coachella Performance

Madonna's appearance was a surprise to the Coachella crowd. She and Carpenter performed Vogue, released in 1990, before premiering 'Bring Your Love', a track from Madonna's upcoming album, slated for release on 3 July.

Following their duets, Madonna addressed the crowd and recalled performing at Coachella in 2006. 'Twenty years ago today, I performed at Coachella. I was in the dance tent, and it was the first time I performed 'Confessions on a Dance Floor' part one in America. And that was such a thrill for me, so you can imagine what a thrill it is to be back 20 years later,' she said.

Before leaving the stage, the pair also performed Like a Prayer, and Madonna thanked Carpenter for the invitation. Carpenter is a longtime admirer of Madonna and has performed 'Like a Virgin' and 'Material Girl' at her own concerts.

'Confessions II'

Carpenter will also be featured in Madonna's upcoming album Confessions II — a follow-up to her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor. Shortly after the Coachella performance, Madonna released the album's first single, 'I Feel So Free'.

While promoting the record, Madonna spoke to Rolling Stone about the themes behind the new material. 'We must dance, celebrate, and pray with our bodies. These are things that we've been doing for thousands of years — they really are spiritual practices. After all, the dance floor is a ritualistic space. It's a place where you connect — with your wounds, with your fragility. To rave is an art,' she said.

Madonna's other albums include Erotica, Ray of Light, True Blue, Madame X, MDNA, American Life, and more. Her other hit songs include 'Papa Don't Preach', 'Holiday', '4 Minutes', 'Beautiful Stranger', and 'Me Against the Music'.

Confessions II is scheduled for release on 3 July. Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella headline set continues this weekend. Madonna has not publicly responded to the online criticism.