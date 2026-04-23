Read more IVE, BLACKPINK, TWICE and Red Velvet Top February Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings IVE, BLACKPINK, TWICE and Red Velvet Top February Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings

A recent incident involving IVE's Liz has sparked widespread discussion across social media causing netizens to compare it to one with BLACKPINK's Rosé.

Both situations highlight different responses to wardrobe issues during public appearances, raising questions about behaviour and expectations within the K-pop industry. The contrasting reactions have prompted fans and followers to compare their attitude and what these incidents reveal about their personalities.

The Liz Clothing Controversy

IVE is a South Korean girl group formed by Starship Entertainment in 2021. The group quickly gained popularity with hit songs and a strong global fanbase, becoming one of the leading acts in K-pop.

Liz is one of the group's main vocalists, known for her clear singing voice and stage presence. Her real name is Kim Ji-won, and she debuted with IVE at a young age, gaining attention for both her talent and visuals.

Recently, IVE's Liz was criticised after it emerged she kept a pair of jeans provided by a clothing brand for stage costumes. The jeans had been lent out to several idols for performances, but Liz expressed a desire to keep them. Starship Entertainment staff reportedly told the brand's CEO that Liz wanted to keep the jeans, which caused some fans to react negatively.

Fans argued that Liz had enough money to buy her own jeans and questioned whether it was appropriate to keep borrowed clothing. The incident was seen by many as an example of entitlement, especially when idols are often given clothing for promotional purposes. The controversy quickly spread online, with some people accusing Liz of taking advantage of the brand's generosity.

IVE Liz under a power-trip controversy for allegedly keeping sponsored item instead of returning themhttps://t.co/382fZfmRQC pic.twitter.com/WHNOiMHhZH — pannchoa (@pannchoa) April 20, 2026

Rosé's Puppy Incident and Calm Response

For those unfamiliar, BLACKPINK is a globally popular South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment in 2016. Known for their powerful performances and chart-topping hits, they are one of the biggest acts in K-pop worldwide.

Rosé is the group's main vocalist, recognised for her distinctive voice and emotional singing style. Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, she has also built a successful solo career alongside her work with the group.

An older incident involving BLACKPINK's Rosé drew attention in response to the IVE Liz controversy. In said incident, Rosé was filming a segment involving a puppy. Mid-shoot, the puppy tore her dress, which visibly distressed the stylist. Instead of reacting negatively or making a fuss, Rosé told the stylist not to worry and said she would buy the dress herself.

That explains why Rosé’s stylist was stressed during the puppy interview. A puppy tore her dress, but rosé just told them not to worry and said she’d buy it https://t.co/4Gyw819Z9l pic.twitter.com/4lDW4lyqpF — ciri ♡ (@liliac_lavage) April 21, 2026

Her response to the stylist's panic was widely praised for its calmness and straightforwardness. Many fans appreciated how Rosé handled the situation without creating drama or drawing unnecessary attention. The clip circulated widely, with comments highlighting her composed attitude in contrast to the Liz incident.

Public Reactions and Industry Expectations

The contrasting behaviours have sparked debate about what fans expect from idols. Some see Rosé's response as an example of professionalism and maturity, while others feel Liz's desire to keep the jeans crosses a line. The incidents reflect different approaches to handling wardrobe mishaps and borrowed items, with public opinion divided on what's considered acceptable.

Notably, the Liz controversy has led to discussions about the responsibilities of idols when it comes to borrowed clothing. Fans argue that idols should respect the effort and generosity of brands, especially when the items are lent for promotional use. Conversely, Rosé's response has been praised for showing that a calm attitude can diffuse potentially stressful situations.