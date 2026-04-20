Coachella may be over, but the conversation is far from finished. Sabrina Carpenter has left fans talking, not only for her cinematic 'Sabrinawood' performance but for a beauty look that defied the desert heat and even water on stage.

As the 'Espresso' singer transformed the desert stage into a cinematic 'Sabrinawood' production, fans were left reeling—not by the set changes, but by a complexion that remained utterly flawless despite the star being drenched during the show.

The architect behind the viral look is long-time celebrity makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez. Working in collaboration with Armani Beauty, Gonzalez crafted a 'dreamy, doll-like' aesthetic that has since dominated social media discussions.

While festival environments are notorious for melting even the most robust products, Carpenter's makeup faced the ultimate test: a theatrical segment that saw her soaking wet, and fans are stunned as her look stayed perfect.

The 'Sabrinawood' Beauty Blueprint

According to a report by VITA Daily, the look was a modern interpretation of Old Hollywood glamour, prioritising a 'lit-from-within' glow over heavy festival glitter. Gonzalez achieved the finish by layering different textures to create a waterproof seal.

The base was built using the cult-favourite Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, blended in shades 5.9 and 5.2 to maintain a natural skin texture that could withstand high-definition cameras. She also said that the foundation's finish is inspired by icons of past eras.

'Look at Jane Birkin and look at Catherine Deneuve .... it was all more on the raw side,' she said. 'That's where I wanted to keep it — just like a nice, beautiful, polished version of that, which is what Armani does,' Gonzales told Page Six.

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To ensure the singer's signature rosy cheeks didn't budge, Gonzalez utilised a technique of 'double-blushing.' She started with Luminous Silk Cheek Tint in shades 12 and 50.5, then layered unreleased Armani Beauty powder blush samples over the top. For the singer's lips, she used Lip Power Long-Lasting Lipstick in Shade 207 by Armani Beauty.

For Sabrina's eye makeup, Gonzalez opted for a mix of four different Armani Beauty Eye Tint shades: 25M and 30M on her eyelids, 67S on the inner corners, and 99M in place of eyeliner. This prevented the dreaded 'raccoon eye' effect when water hit the singer's face.

'With Sab, I like to make her eyes look big and doll-like,' she said. 'She looks like a kitten. She has those cat-like features,' Gonzales added. She then applied lots of Luminous Glow Setting Powder.

Fans React to Sabrina's 'Perfect Look'

Social media platforms were quickly flooded with clips of Sabrina's wet hair and shimmering skin. One fan said, 'Okay but how does the makeup still look flawless? I need to know.'

Another fan wrote on X, 'I need to know what setting spray she's using because that makeup is industrial-grade.' This comment was echoed by another user on TikTok, 'Okay, but what setting spray is she using.'

However, the truth is, Gonzalez relied on a rigorous 'liquid-to-powder' layering technique to create a water-resistant seal and not a setting spray.

The obsession with her makeup's longevity is no surprise, given the Coachella heat, which often tops 30°C, plus the water being sprayed and splashed at the singer while performing. While the internet continues to dissect every product used, the consensus remains that Gonzalez has set a new standard for festival performance glam.