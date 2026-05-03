A new bizarre incident in a series of Scientology speedruns has made headlines after a man reportedly led more than 20 so-called 'Christian dwarves' into its Los Angeles headquarters in an attempt to locate actor Tom Cruise.

In the video, a man is seen leading a group of dwarfs into the headquarters, with several of them holding placards and signs. Some of the messages read 'XENU SHOW YOURSELF' and 'RELEASE THE FILES.'

At the end of the clip, as they move back towards the exit, a woman can be heard shouting, 'I'm going to find where you guys live and I'm going to go to your house.'

Scientology raids are getting even wilder after a man brought over 20 “Christian dwarfs” to raid the Scientology HQ in Los Angeles in an attempt to find Tom Cruise. pic.twitter.com/XthM9kOyJX — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) May 2, 2026

Scientology Speedruns Divides Social Media

In this latest incident, details remain unclear, including the identity of the man involved and whether any arrests were made. However, social media reactions have focused less on verified facts and more on the unusual nature of the group described.

Some questioned the legality of the act, with one asking, 'Can't you get into serious trouble for impeding a place of worship?' while another wrote, 'They're about to be arrested and join Don Lemon... federal crime to obstruct places of worship.'

Others reacted with disbelief and humour, treating the situation as another example of what they see as unpredictable behaviour in Los Angeles. 'There's crazy, then there's LA crazy,' one comment read. Another added, 'Say hello to my little friends,' while a separate post warned, 'This is funny as hell but it won't be as soon as their lawyers start filing lawsuits. I'm here for all of it.'

There were also more serious concerns. 'You know if the people who went into that church are getting hit with the FACE Act you can too,' one user wrote, referring to potential legal consequences for those involved. Another questioned whether participants could face arrest, while others debated whether any group has legal protection to enter private religious property in such a manner.

'Xenu' and Tom Cruise in Scientology

Cruise, who has been linked to the organisation for decades, was the stated target of the group's alleged search, although there is no confirmed evidence that he was present or involved.

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The Mission: Impossible actor is one of Scientology's most famous members. He joined the organisation in the 1980s and has remained one of its highest-profile supporters. Within Scientology, he is often seen as an important public figure for the movement, especially in Hollywood. Because of his fame, he is frequently mentioned in protests or media coverage about the Church, even though he does not hold an official leadership role in its religious structure.

But there is another figure the group was referencing in its posters, Xenu. In Scientology, Xenu is part of a controversial story that comes from the religion's higher-level teachings. According to those teachings, Xenu is described as an ancient alien ruler who, millions of years ago, brought billions of beings to Earth and caused a mass destruction event. Scientology says these beings' spiritual traces still affect humans today, and part of the religion's practices are intended to clear those effects.

Most Scientologists only learn about Xenu at advanced levels, and the Church of Scientology has often sought to keep these teachings private. Critics, however, frequently point to the story when questioning the religion, which is why it often appears in protests and online memes.

Viral Scientology Speedruns

The 'Scientology speedrunning' trend began spreading on TikTok recently. It involves groups attempting to enter Church of Scientology buildings, particularly its Los Angeles headquarters, and run through them as far as possible before security stops them, all while filming it for social media.

The idea comes from gaming culture, where 'speedrunning' means completing a game or level as quickly as possible, and participants have turned it into a real-life stunt inside private or restricted spaces.

Early viral videos showed individuals and small groups entering Scientology facilities. It quickly escalated as more people copied it, with 'speedrunners' sometimes wearing costumes. Some videos have even shown participants mapping hallways or joking about 'levels,' treating the buildings like a video game environment.

The Church of Scientology has condemned these incidents, calling them trespassing and disruption rather than protest or satire. Church representatives argue that the buildings are active religious spaces and that the stunts put staff and visitors at risk.

Law enforcement has been involved at various points, and some incidents are being investigated as potential criminal trespass or even hate-related offences, depending on the circumstances.