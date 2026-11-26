Anika Neuer has shared posts condemning infidelity and referring to an ex choosing 'another girl over us', days after reports that she and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer had separated. The posts do not name Neuer or directly accuse him of having an affair.

The posts appeared after reports that Neuer had travelled to Brazil with a 23-year-old woman whom German newspaper Bild identified as his physiotherapist. The reports have not independently established the nature of their relationship.

Anika gave birth to the couple's second child in late August. Bild and RTL later reported that the couple had split weeks after the birth.

Manuel Neuer and Anika Neuer's Posts Raise Questions

One message shared by Anika described infidelity during pregnancy as 'a whole different level of evil'. It criticised betraying a woman carrying her partner's child, describing the behaviour as a choice rather than a mistake. The post ended by calling it 'disgusting'.

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Anika Neuer (Manuel Neuer's wife) reposted this on her Instagram.



"Cheating on a pregnant women is a whole different level of evil." pic.twitter.com/qwWp7EU76a — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) November 26, 2026

A second message attributed to Anika was more personal. 'Sure as an ex I'll forgive you one day. But as your child's mother I'll never forgive you for choosing another girl over us,' it read. The original account behind the repost could not be independently authenticated.

Neither post confirms that Neuer was unfaithful. The first message was reported as an Instagram post and appeared amid coverage of his Brazil trip. Bild has described the woman as Neuer's 23-year-old physiotherapist and reported that their relationship extends beyond a professional connection. That claim has not been independently established.

What Is Reported About Manuel Neuer's Brazil Trip

Bild, citing people close to Bayern Munich, reported that Neuer and the physiotherapist had been close for several months and had spent time together in Sicily in late September. The newspaper also said they travelled to Brazil on 15 November and shared a suite at a luxury resort.

Videos reportedly showed the pair in Búzios, north-east of Rio de Janeiro. Neuer was in Brazil while recovering from a foot injury sustained against Mainz on 7 November. Bayern confirmed he had suffered a partial tear to a tendon in his right foot.

The club approved time away from Munich as part of his recovery. Sporting director Max Eberl said the trip would give Neuer time to rest before more demanding rehabilitation over Christmas and the New Year. Neuer returned to Munich on Wednesday and resumed rehabilitation.

Separation Followed the Birth of Their Second Child

Bild reported on 13 November that Neuer had decided to end his marriage to Anika shortly after she gave birth to their second child. RTL separately reported that the couple split at the start of October and that Neuer had moved out. Both reports place the separation weeks after the birth of their second son.

The couple had been together for around six years and married in November 2023. They held a three-day wedding celebration in South Tyrol in July 2025. Their first son, Luca, was born in March 2024, while their second child arrived in August.

Neuer did not comment on the reported separation when approached by Bild. His media adviser referred the newspaper to the goalkeeper's private and family life, while Anika did not respond to its enquiry. Neither has publicly confirmed the circumstances behind the split or substantiated the suggestion of infidelity.