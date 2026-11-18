Anne Hathaway appears to have welcomed her third child: photographs published by TMZ show the 44-year-old actor carrying a newborn in New York, while People reports that sources have confirmed the birth. Hathaway's representative has not commented publicly.

The photographs do not establish when the baby was born or reveal the child's sex. The newborn's face is not visible, although a purple pom-pom hat can be seen above the chest carrier. Until Hathaway or Shulman confirms the arrival, details remain limited.

The sighting follows Hathaway's pregnancy announcement on Instagram on 19 June. She and Shulman married in 2012 and have two sons, Jonathan, born in 2016, and Jack, born in 2019. The couple have not publicly announced the birth themselves.

Anne Hathaway's 'Buzzer-Beater' Pregnancy

In the announcement video, Hathaway wore white and revealed her bump as Barbara Lewis's 1963 song Baby, I'm Yours played. She captioned the post, 'x Baby I'm yours x'.

Hathaway later described the pregnancy as a surprise. Speaking to Access Hollywood, she said she and Shulman had approached the possibility of another child with 'a very, very healthy, realistic expectation, which was very low'. She also said they considered the pregnancy a blessing they did not take for granted.

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, Hathaway said the couple were 'so shocked it worked'. She added that they had nicknamed the pregnancy their 'buzzer-beater'. The phrase captured their surprise, rather than suggesting they had expected another child.

Hathaway has previously spoken about fertility difficulties. In a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, she said she had experienced a miscarriage while performing in the off-Broadway play Grounded. She also recalled having to 'pretend everything was fine' while appearing on stage.

When announcing her second pregnancy in 2019, Hathaway wrote that neither pregnancy had followed a straight line. She sent love to people facing infertility and difficulties conceiving. That context gives her description of this pregnancy as unexpected a more personal significance.

The Couple's Approach to a New Arrival

Speaking to CBS Mornings in October, Hathaway said: 'We're thrilled, we're overjoyed, but what we're really focused on right now is really taking in still being a family of four.'

She added: 'Everything's going to change for us, but it's really going to change for our kids.' Hathaway described the transition as a 'beautiful threshold' and said she wanted to savour the family as it was before the new baby arrived. Her remarks focused on the adjustment for her sons, as well as the couple's excitement.

The pregnancy came during a busy period in Hathaway's career. Her recent screen credits include Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street and Verity. She has previously told Extra that people can do a great deal while exhausted, describing motherhood as a journey that brings joy and love alongside strain.

Hathaway has also spoken about a shift towards discussing pregnancy more openly. She said there was less secrecy around 'the stuff that happens behind closed doors' and more recognition of pregnancy as 'something we can connect over as a human experience'. For now, neither she nor Shulman has publicly confirmed the birth.