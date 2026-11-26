Dave Chappelle has defended a joke about Charlie Kirk's killing, saying people who shared a recording of his performance had fuelled outrage without seeing the full routine.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, the comedian argued that the clip lacked context. He did not explain what additional material would change how the remarks were understood.

The controversy began after Chappelle joked about Kirk's death during a sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden on 7 November. His comments circulated online despite the comedian's strict policy against recording performances, prompting criticism from conservative commentators and Kirk's widow, Erika.

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Chappelle challenged the criticism while responding to questions in Washington, DC. He argued that people sharing recordings had taken his remarks out of context without seeing the complete performance.

'I think it remains to be seen what I said,' he told reporters. 'And the real enemy of free speech is people who pirate a show, post it online and then add all this criticism about something that they didn't even see themselves. That was stolen.'

The comedian was referring to the phone-free arrangements at his performances. Audience members are required to place their devices inside locked Yondr pouches, preventing them from recording the show.

Chappelle maintained that people watching the circulating clip could not properly understand the joke without seeing the full routine. Asked whether he wanted to explain the missing context, he offered little further clarification.

'I'm just glad you care about context,' he replied.

He also questioned the intensity of the public reaction, saying: 'People get mad about a lot of things. I don't know how you guys can muster all the outrage, but god bless those that can.'

His comments focused on the circulation of the recording and the criticism that followed. He did not set out the wider routine or explain what context viewers were missing.

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The controversy centred on Chappelle's remarks about Kirk, who was fatally shot while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025.

During the Madison Square Garden performance, Chappelle reportedly told the audience: 'Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered... and I shouldn't say this publicly, but I feel better.'

He went on to describe sometimes being in a good mood before remembering Kirk's death. The audience could be heard laughing and applauding in the circulating recording.

The joke drew criticism partly because Kirk had previously defended Chappelle after the comedian was attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in May 2022.

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson highlighted that history, writing on X: 'When Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage, Charlie stood up for him. After Charlie was murdered in an act of political violence himself, Chappelle is joking about it.'

Johnson was referring to Kirk's earlier criticism of Los Angeles authorities over their handling of the attack on Chappelle. Kirk had described the decision not to pursue felony charges as 'Sinister & Un-American'.

Erika Kirk also condemned jokes about political assassination, saying such treatment of a human life was 'beyond disgusting'. Although she did not explicitly name Chappelle, she referred to the lasting consequences for herself and the couple's two children.

'My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives,' she wrote.

Chappelle has argued that the recording and criticism lack context, but he has not publicly explained what was omitted from the clip. The account of the joke in the recording, and the responses from Kirk's family and commentators, remain central to the dispute.