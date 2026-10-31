US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied on Saturday, 31 October, that Washington helped Flávio Bolsonaro leave Brazil following his presidential election defeat. Rubio confirmed that President Donald Trump personally authorised the Brazilian senator's entry into the United States.

The news came after Bolsonaro, the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, travelled to Florida following his defeat by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. His departure also coincided with a Brazilian Supreme Court order requiring him to surrender his passports.

Rubio's remarks drew a distinction between helping someone leave a country and allowing them to enter another. That distinction has become central to questions surrounding Bolsonaro's journey and Washington's involvement.

Marco Rubio Denies US Role in Flávio Bolsonaro's Departure

'We didn't facilitate anything,' Rubio told reporters during the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta.

'We were not involved in any of the arrangements he made in terms of leaving.'

The secretary of state maintained that American officials had not directly participated in organising Bolsonaro's departure. However, he acknowledged that Trump had approved the defeated candidate's admission into the country.

'The president made clear that if he arrived in the United States at a port of entry, that he would be paroled into the country, and he was,' Rubio said.

According to Rubio, Bolsonaro already held a valid visa. The president's intervention therefore concerned permission to enter the United States rather than arrangements for the journey itself.

That distinction matters, particularly given the circumstances of Bolsonaro's departure.

The Brazilian senator travelled to Miami after losing the 25 October presidential runoff. His arrival in Florida followed reports that he had crossed into Argentina before continuing aboard a private aircraft.

According to reporting by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, Trump adviser Jason Miller allegedly helped arrange the private aircraft. The reports cited people familiar with the travel arrangements.

Miller declined to comment when approached by The New York Times, according to Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

Those accounts concern possible assistance by a political adviser, rather than an established operation involving the US government. They do not, by themselves, contradict Rubio's narrower denial of direct government involvement.

Flávio Bolsonaro Faces Questions Over Passport Order and Election Defeat

Bolsonaro's arrival in the United States has also attracted scrutiny because of an outstanding Brazilian court order.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the senator to surrender his regular and diplomatic passports amid investigations into alleged financial wrongdoing.

The investigations include suspected money laundering and other financial irregularities. Bolsonaro has denied wrongdoing, and the allegations must not be treated as proven criminal conduct.

His departure occurred before he complied with the passport surrender requirement, according to reporting by The Washington Post.

The legal questions followed an election in which Bolsonaro failed to unseat President Lula. The defeated candidate subsequently challenged the result, alleging electoral irregularities without presenting substantiated evidence.

Brazilian election authorities have not established fraud sufficient to invalidate the result.

Bolsonaro has said he intends to continue leading political opposition from Florida. His decision places him outside Brazil while legal and political questions concerning his departure remain unresolved.

The episode has added another complication to relations between Washington and Brasília.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and Rubio spoke during the G20 gathering in Atlanta. According to Reuters, they agreed to hold further discussions before the next G20 leaders' summit.

A Brazilian official told Reuters that Brasília was not seeking to politicise the dispute over Bolsonaro's admission to the United States.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Trump had no current plans to support Bolsonaro's political ambitions, citing American officials and people familiar with the matter.

For Rubio, the immediate question was whether Washington arranged Bolsonaro's departure. His answer was an unequivocal denial of government involvement.

What remains less clear is the full extent of assistance provided by private individuals before Bolsonaro reached American immigration authorities.