Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have welcomed their third child together, a baby boy named Nautas Madden, sparking renewed speculation online about the couple's growing family and the possibility of surrogacy.

The announcement came on Monday, 4 May, when Benji Madden shared the news via Instagram in his typically understated fashion. Rather than posting a photo of the newborn, he uploaded an illustration of a pirate ship, with the name 'Nautas Madden' written beneath it.

The post also included an explanation of the name's origin, noting that 'Nautas' is derived from the Latin word 'nauta', meaning 'sailor, navigator, voyager'. Diaz later commented on the post, signalling the couple's quiet excitement while maintaining their long-standing commitment to privacy.

Did Cameron Diaz Use Surrogates for Her Children?

The couple, who married in 2015, are already parents to three children: daughter Raddix Wildflower Madden, 6, son Cardinal Madden, 2, and now their newborn son Nautas. While the announcement was met with congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities, it also reignited persistent rumours about how the couple has expanded their family over the years.

Read more 10 Photos of Cameron Diaz's Husband Benji Madden as Fans Grow Curious After Third Child via Surrogate 10 Photos of Cameron Diaz's Husband Benji Madden as Fans Grow Curious After Third Child via Surrogate

Diaz, now 53, has previously spoken openly about embracing motherhood later in life, describing it as 'the best part' of her journey. However, neither she nor Madden has publicly confirmed details about the births of their children. Reports from multiple outlets, including earlier coverage surrounding the births of Raddix in 2019 and Cardinal in 2024, have suggested that the couple may have used a surrogate.

Unconfirmed Reports Suggest Surrogacy

The arrival of Nautas has once again fuelled that speculation. Social media users were quick to point out that Diaz did not appear visibly pregnant during recent public appearances, including her attendance at the New York City premiere of the film Outcome on April 6. For some observers, this has been cited as circumstantial evidence supporting the theory that the couple may have relied on a surrogate for their third child as well.

Despite the online chatter, Diaz and Madden have remained silent on the matter, consistent with their approach to family life. The pair have repeatedly emphasised their desire to shield their children from public scrutiny, opting not to share photos or personal details that could compromise their safety or privacy.

Cameron Diaz Stepped Back from Hollywood

This discretion has become a defining feature of their relationship with the public. While Diaz was once a constant presence in Hollywood headlines, she has largely stepped back from the spotlight in recent years to focus on her family.

In interviews, she has described becoming a mother in the 'second half' of her life as a deliberate and meaningful choice, one that required careful thought and commitment.

The renewed attention surrounding Nautas' birth highlights the ongoing fascination with celebrity families, particularly when they challenge traditional timelines or expectations. Yet, for Diaz and Madden, the focus appears firmly on their growing household rather than public perception.

As speculation continues to swirl, one thing remains clear: the couple is celebrating a new chapter. Whether through surrogacy or not, the arrival of Nautas Madden marks another milestone for a family that has consistently chosen privacy over publicity—leaving fans to admire from a respectful distance.