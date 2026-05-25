Rosie O'Donnell has escalated her long-running feud with Donald Trump, posting a video on social media in which she called the US president 'getting crazier by the day" and described him as increasingly unhinged. The clip, which quickly drew hundreds of thousands of views, adds another public flashpoint to a dispute between the pair that has stretched across decades.

McGill Media: Comedian and actress Rosie O'Donnell launched a sharp attack on President Donald Trump, accusing him of becoming “more crazy by the day.”



O’Donnell mocked Trump after he reportedly called himself “the smartest man you’ll ever know,” comparing the statement to her… pic.twitter.com/UrZf9C8zGp — Webster Alexander Rogers, Jr. (@LyricalBard) May 25, 2026

O'Donnell said Trump's own self-description helped prompt her latest criticism, after he referred to himself as 'the smartest man you'll ever know.' In the video, she pushed back on that claim, mocking it as delusional and comparing it to her saying she was 'the thinnest person you've ever seen, arguing that the president is detached from reality.

The actress and comedian, who moved to Ireland after Trump's 2024 re-election and later made a return visit to the United States, spoke in the roughly one-minute clip as though she were airing a sustained personal grievance rather than delivering a structured political statement. She said Trump is 'completely devoid of reality' and suggested that his behaviour has become more extreme rather than less over time.

Latest Attack

The video did not focus on a single policy dispute but instead reflected what O'Donnell described as a broader pattern of behaviour. She referred to allegations of financial impropriety and what she called a 'slush fund,' and said she was 'very proud to stand against every single thing he represents.'

Rosie O’Donnell: “He’s getting more crazy by the day, Donald Trump. He said ‘I’m the smartest man you’ll ever know.’ Dear God, he’s deluded. It’s like me saying I’m the thinnest person you’ve ever seen. It’s crazy. It’s completely devoid of reality. The sadness to know he’s been… pic.twitter.com/o6ar5cYch0 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) May 24, 2026

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What makes the clip notable, according to social-media reaction, is the tone and directness. O'Donnell did not appear to use irony or comedic framing, which gave the post a more forceful edge compared with some of her earlier public remarks about Trump. Her comments were presented as both a personal attack and a wider political condemnation of the president's record and conduct.

The reaction online was immediate and sharply divided. Critics accused O'Donnell of being irrelevant or projecting her own grievances, while supporters treated the video as another example of her willingness to openly challenge Trump in a direct and unfiltered way.

It’s funny how Trump lives in her head doesn’t she have things in Ireland to worry about she has left the country but you still see her why?? I surely didn’t vote for that — JR Haines (@nosleepyjoe24) May 25, 2026

Feud History

The feud between O'Donnell and Trump dates back to her time on The View, when she first criticised him publicly, triggering a dispute that has continued in various forms for years. Since then, the pair have repeatedly exchanged insults across interviews, television appearances and social media, with each new cycle reviving media attention.

O'Donnell has previously said Trump uses her as a political punching bag and a way of energising his supporters. That framing has become part of how she explains the conflict, presenting it not only as a personal dispute but also as a reflection of broader political polarisation in the United States.

Trump escalated the exchange in mid-2025 when he threatened twice on Truth Social to revoke O'Donnell's US citizenship and called her a 'Threat to Humanity.' He also suggested that Ireland could 'keep' her, remarks widely reported at the time and interpreted as a personal insult rather than a serious policy proposal.

O'Donnell responded by pointing to constitutional protections and rejecting the idea that Trump had any authority to strip her citizenship. The exchange helped keep the feud in public view and reinforced O'Donnell's repeated framing of Trump as extreme and unpredictable.

Ireland and Perspective

Her relocation to Ireland has become an increasingly central part of the narrative around her public comments. O'Donnell has said the country gave her space, balance and a sense of safety, and she has also described visits back to the United States as unsettling.

Speaking to Chris Cuomo earlier this year, she said the US felt 'scary and added that 'there's a feeling that something is really wrong, and no one is doing anything about it.' Those remarks have since been frequently cited in discussions about her evolving public stance on Trump and American politics more broadly.

In that context, her latest video can be seen as part of a continuing pattern of criticism rather than an isolated outburst. It reflects both political disagreement and personal sentiment, shaped by her own account of life outside the United States.

What Comes Next

The latest reaction suggests the feud remains active and still capable of generating strong responses online. Critics dismissed O'Donnell's comments as repetitive, while supporters framed the video as a blunt expression of long-standing concerns about Trump.

For now, the exchange appears to be another chapter in a long-running public rivalry that shows little sign of fading. O'Donnell's latest remarks underline that, at least in her own framing, the dispute remains ongoing — and likely to resurface again in future posts or interviews.