A Simpsons blackout storyline has fuelled 'New World Order' speculation, with users linking 17 November to a US emergency alert test, Microsoft outage and aviation disruption. Some interpret the coincidences as signs of a coordinated event. No evidence connects them or establishes a planned global power cut.

An Instagram post asked whether a worldwide blackout would hit 'in just a few days', citing a 2023 episode. One commenter replied 'New world order'; another argued events were 'planned, not predicted'.

The Simpsons Blackout Prediction

The rumour centres on 'It's a Blunderful Life', the seventh episode of The Simpsons' 35th season, first broadcast on 19 November 2023. Lisa recalls a power failure that leaves Springfield without electricity. The outage follows a fire at the Springfield nuclear power plant after Mr Burns overloads an electrical outlet.

A diary entry dated 17 November, alongside a warning about an approaching storm, has circulated as evidence of a prediction. However, the episode does not identify 2026, describe a worldwide blackout or mention an emergency alert test. Its outage affects Springfield, not the planet.

The calendar challenges the viral interpretation. In 2023, US Thanksgiving fell on 23 November, six days after 17 November. In 2026, it falls on 26 November, nine days later. The 17 November diary entry and the 23 November Thanksgiving date suggest a six-day interval, although the episode does not explicitly state that the blackout lasts six days. This timing aligns more closely with the 2023 calendar than with the 2026 interpretation.

Why 17 November Is Trending

A US event is scheduled for the same date. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), working with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), is conducting a nationwide Emergency Alert System test at 2:20 pm Eastern Time.

Radio and television broadcasters, cable and satellite providers will relay a test message, interrupting programming. It will state that it is only a test and no action is required. The exercise checks public warning infrastructure; it is not a power-grid test, does not switch off electricity and is not worldwide. Mobile Wireless Emergency Alerts are not included.

As 17 November arrived in Australia, commenters reported ordinary conditions and electricity. One called it 'just another ordinary day'; others said it was already the 17th and 'all is fine'. These local observations counter the rumour, although not every time zone has passed the date.

Microsoft Outage Adds to Online Speculation

A Microsoft 365 disruption beginning November 12 affected Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other services. Downdetector recorded more than 100,000 reports. An Exchange Online incident record lists a start time of 11:17 am EST on 12 November, a numerical coincidence that attracted attention because it resembles 17 November. It is an incident timestamp, not a prediction. Microsoft attributed the disruption to infrastructure problems, not malicious activity.

The FAA experienced a telecommunications problem on 13 November, prompting a nationwide ground stop. The disruption affected flights but did not indicate a power failure.

Commenters joked that a blackout would interrupt Grand Theft Auto VI's November 19 launch. One suggested millions of players switching on consoles could cause a power surge. It was a joke, not a credible explanation. The reactions show speculation, concern and humour, not evidence of a global blackout.