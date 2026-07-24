Iran has warned that RAF Fairford could become a military target after accusing the United States of launching bombing missions against Iranian territory from the British airbase.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said any base supporting attacks on Iran would be considered a 'legitimate target'. It claimed American missions had departed from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire two days earlier, although Britain's Ministry of Defence has not confirmed whether the base was used for those operations.

The warning does not mean an attack on mainland Britain is imminent. However, it has forced the UK government to address whether Iran could reach the base and how Britain would respond if the conflict spread directly to UK soil.

Why Has Iran Singled Out RAF Fairford?

RAF Fairford is an important operating location for American long-range bombers in Europe. The base has previously hosted B-1 and B-52 aircraft, giving the US military a platform from which bombers can fly missions towards Europe and the Middle East.

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Britain has permitted the United States to use UK bases for limited operations intended to destroy Iranian missile sites and capabilities threatening ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The government has described those missions as defensive and lawful under international law.

Iran rejects that distinction. From Tehran's perspective, a foreign base used to launch or support US attacks becomes part of the military operation, even when Britain itself is not dropping the bombs.

The growing operational importance of Fairford was already clear before the latest warning. The Royal International Air Tattoo, expected to attract more than 150,000 visitors in July, was cancelled because the base remained involved in military activity connected to the Iran conflict.

Could Iranian Missiles Reach RAF Fairford?

A direct strike from Iranian territory would be extremely difficult using most of Tehran's publicly documented weapons.

Iran operates ballistic missiles with ranges of around 2,000 kilometres and cruise missiles that may reach between 2,000 and 3,000 kilometres. Its Shahed drones are generally assessed to have shorter ranges. Britain lies beyond the normal reach of most of those systems when launched from Iran.

That makes an immediate missile attack on Gloucestershire less likely than strikes on British facilities closer to Iran. Iranian forces have already demonstrated a willingness to target British-linked bases overseas, including facilities in Cyprus and Diego Garcia, during the wider conflict.

Distance does not remove every threat. Iran could potentially rely on cyberattacks, sabotage, proxies or weapons launched from a closer location. There is currently no public evidence that such an operation against Fairford is being prepared.

How Would Britain Defend the Base?

The UK government said its armed forces were ready around the clock to protect the country from attacks at home or overseas.

Britain says its defences combine Royal Navy, British Army and RAF capabilities with support from NATO allies. The government is also investing in an upgraded national air and missile defence centre, expanded Sky Sabre systems and improvements to Type 45 destroyers.

The most immediate danger may therefore be political rather than physical. Continued US missions from British territory could make the UK appear increasingly involved in the war, even as ministers insist they are trying to avoid a wider conflict.

RAF Fairford may remain beyond the practical range of most Iranian missiles, but Tehran's warning shows that Britain can no longer assume distance alone will keep the consequences of the war outside its borders.