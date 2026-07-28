A Manchester restaurant could lose its premises licence after Greater Manchester Police (GMP) presented alleged hygiene and operational failings during a public Manchester City Council licensing hearing, including claims that officers found rats running around the premises.

Councillors have already refused an application to transfer the restaurant's premises licence, with a separate review set to determine whether the business can continue operating under its current licence.

Beilul Lounge on Wilmslow Road came under scrutiny following a joint inspection by GMP and Manchester City Council officers in March.

Although the inspection took place several months ago, its findings became public during the licensing hearing on 27 July.

According to reports, the forthcoming premises licence review could result in the licence being modified, suspended or revoked.

Police Outline Inspection Findings

Addressing the licensing panel, a GMP officer described what police considered serious concerns about the operation of the restaurant arising from the March inspection.

Police told councillors that three unidentified people ran out of the back of the premises as officers attempted to speak to them.

Officers also alleged there were no members of staff present, with members of the public apparently serving themselves when they entered the restaurant.

Police further alleged they found a woman asleep upstairs during the inspection.

Officers said immigration checks confirmed her identity, but she denied having any involvement with the business despite later being identified by the manager as a member of staff.

Inspectors also alleged there were no employment records for staff working at the premises.

They further claimed rubbish had accumulated inside the restaurant and alleged they found vermin, including rats, running around the building.

Those allegations formed part of the evidence presented to councillors during the public licensing hearing.

Council Rejects Licence Transfer Application

The 27 July hearing was convened to consider an application to transfer Beilul Lounge's premises licence to a new holder.

Council records identify Mehari Kesete as the current premises licence holder.

Kesete did not attend the hearing.

Written representations submitted on behalf of the proposed new licence holder argued that the applicant had no involvement in the restaurant's previous management or any of the alleged failings raised by police.

The submission stated the applicant was an experienced premises licence holder and should not be judged on matters connected to the previous operation of the business.

Manchester City Council refused the application to transfer the premises licence, according to reports.

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Manager Denies Rat Claims

Responding to the allegations presented during the hearing, restaurant manager Merhawi Brhoe denied there were rats inside the premises.

Brhoe said he had spent the previous two months working to improve conditions at the restaurant and maintained that pest control contractors inspect the premises every month.

He acknowledged there could be rats outside because of the restaurant's location on Wilmslow Road but insisted there were no rats inside the business.

Licence Review Awaits Council Decision

Beilul Lounge will return before Manchester City Council at a separate licensing hearing, where councillors will consider the evidence presented by Greater Manchester Police alongside the restaurant's response to determine whether the business can continue operating under its existing premises licence.

The review could result in the premises licence being modified, suspended or revoked after councillors consider submissions from both parties.