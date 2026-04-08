Donald Trump is 'showing the same signs of Alzheimer's as his father,' his niece Mary Trump has claimed in a series of interviews in the United States this year. She suggests the president's public behaviour indicates possible memory impairment as he continues to play a dominant role in American politics. Speaking as both a family member and a clinical psychologist, she has compared what she observes in Trump to the symptoms that marked his father's final years in New York.

The claims emerged after days of online speculation about Donald Trump's health, prompted by reports that he had visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Easter Saturday. The White House has denied that any such hospital visit occurred, but the suggestion of an unplanned medical trip has reignited longstanding questions about Trump's fitness, his cognitive state and what the public is entitled to know.

Read more Donald Trump's Niece Warns of Dementia As POTUS Allegedly Shows Same 'Confusion' As His Father Donald Trump's Niece Warns of Dementia As POTUS Allegedly Shows Same 'Confusion' As His Father

Questions about Trump's memory have followed him since his time in the Oval Office, but Mary Trump's comments carry added weight as a family member. The daughter of Trump's late brother, Fred Trump Jr., she previously chronicled the family's tensions in her 2020 book, Too Much and Never Enough.

In her latest remarks to New York Magazine, she said she recognises in her uncle some of the same patterns she saw in his father, Fred Trump Sr., when he lived with dementia in the 1990s. Fred Sr. was diagnosed with dementia and died aged 93 in 1999, with medical records noting 'marked memory decline and substantial memory impairment,' according to Mirror US.

'Sometimes it does not seem like he's oriented to time and place,' she said of Donald Trump. 'And on occasion, I do see that deer-in-the-headlights look.'

Family History and Alleged Alzheimer's Signs

Mary Trump has expanded on those claims in other media appearances, highlighting what she sees as a striking resemblance between her grandfather at the end of his life and the former president on stage today.

Speaking to The Daily Beast podcast, she said, 'There are times I look at him, and I see my grandfather. I see that same look of confusion. I see that he does not always seem to be oriented to time and place.' She added, 'His short-term memory seems to be deteriorating. He doesn't know who he's talking to. He doesn't know where he is.'

She also suggested that his 'impulse-control problems' appear to be 'deteriorating as well.' Critics of Trump may view this as an explanation for his abrupt policy shifts in office and his often incendiary public statements, while supporters are likely to dismiss it as another attack from a relative who has built a public profile around opposing him.

Her claims are grounded in a specific family history. Fred Trump Sr.'s dementia diagnosis is a matter of record, and Mary Trump has repeatedly framed her concerns as those of someone who has observed the disease up close. This gives her comments emotional weight but does not constitute a medical diagnosis.

Mary Trump has not examined Donald Trump as a patient, and no public medical records confirm that he has Alzheimer's disease or any other form of dementia. Her observations, and those of other relatives, are informed by personal experience and professional training but remain unverified.

Other Relatives Comment on Donald Trump's Memory

Mary Trump is not the only family member to speak publicly about what she sees as decline. Trump's nephew, Fred C Trump III, told People magazine in 2024 that he too is reminded of his grandfather when observing the president.

'Like anyone else, I've seen his decline. But I see it in parallel with the way my grandfather's decline was,' he said, adding that dementia 'did run in the Trump family.'

Even so, Fred C Trump III has not produced medical records to support his view, and no clinician responsible for Donald Trump's care has publicly backed the claims. In the absence of hard evidence, questions remain caught between legitimate concern, political narrative and unresolved family grievance.

Donald Trump has rejected suggestions that he is experiencing the same condition as his father. In a January interview, speaking about Fred Sr.'s later years, he acknowledged that his father had developed what he called 'like an Alzheimer's thing' at around 86 or 87.

'He had one problem. At a certain age, about 86, 87, he started getting, what do they call it? Like an Alzheimer's thing. Well, I don't have it... I don't think about it at all,' Trump said. 'You know why? Because whatever it is, my attitude is whatever.'

The White House issued a far sharper rebuttal of Mary Trump's claims, choosing insult over explanation. 'Mary Trump is a stone-cold loser who doesn't have a clue about anything,' it said in a terse statement.

The response does little to clarify Donald Trump's medical position but highlights the depth of the family rift. It also shows how any serious conversation about Alzheimer's, memory impairment, and public responsibility has become entangled with personal animosity and political loyalty.

Relatives have raised alarms and invoked a family history of dementia, but no independent medical evidence has been released. Trump dismisses the claims, and the White House has responded with attack rather than clarity. Until a full medical assessment is made public, questions about his cognitive health are likely to persist.