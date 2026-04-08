A two-week Iran ceasefire agreed between Tehran and US‑Israeli forces has reopened the vital Strait of Hormuz and sent global oil benchmarks sharply lower, raising hopes in the UK that petrol prices could start easing at the pumps as early as this week.

The deal, announced by Donald Trump shortly before a self‑imposed deadline in the early hours of Wednesday UK time, pauses missile, drone and air strikes across much of the region but only if a series of strict conditions are met.

Oil markets have been on edge since late February, when open conflict involving Iran saw traffic through the Strait effectively blocked. Roughly a fifth of the world's daily oil supply usually passes through that narrow waterway.

The closure drove Brent crude from about $70 a barrel at the start of the war to levels that fed directly into record‑stretching petrol prices for British motorists, already bruised by years of volatile energy bills.

Trump's ceasefire announcement came after weeks of escalating threats. He had warned that if Iran did not 'make a deal' and re‑open the Strait of Hormuz, the US would 'reign hell' on the country and that a 'whole civilisation will die' if Tehran refused his demands.

Trump announces two-week "double-sided ceasefire" after conversations with Pakistani PM, says Iranian 10-point plan is "workable basis" for negotiations. pic.twitter.com/cKlEl4R1Oa — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 7, 2026

Instead, with less than an hour to go before his latest deadline, he hailed what he called 'a big day for world peace' and confirmed that tankers could again move 'immediately' and 'completely' through Hormuz.

Iran Ceasefire Terms Expose Fragile Peace

The Iran ceasefire is, in reality, a highly conditional truce. Tehran has issued a 10‑point list of demands it says must be honoured if the guns are to remain silent. Among them are what Iranian officials describe as a 'complete and permanent cessation of the war on Iran with no time limit,' the lifting of all US sanctions, and an end to Israeli strikes in Lebanon and regional fighting against Iranian allies.

Iran has agreed to allow 'safe passage' through the Strait of Hormuz over the next two weeks, and the US and Israel have in turn pledged to halt strikes on Iranian territory. But the ink was barely dry on the accord before a major fault line emerged. Tehran insists that Israeli attacks in Lebanon must stop. Israel, according to the terms as reported, has already said Lebanese operations are not covered by the ceasefire.

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That omission could prove critical. If Israeli forces continue to hit targets in Lebanon and Iran decides that violates its red lines, the truce could unravel quickly, dragging the region and oil markets back to the brink.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirmed it would attend talks with US representatives in Islamabad from Friday, hosted by Pakistan's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, who has offered to broker a broader peace.

Yet Tehran was careful to stress that it has not stood its forces down. 'It is emphasised that this does not signify the termination of the war,' the council said in a statement. 'Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force.'

Iranian state television, far from echoing Trump's talk of victory, branded the ceasefire a humiliating retreat for the White House after days of apocalyptic rhetoric. Broadcasters there accused the US president of backing away from his threat to 'end' a civilisation in order to secure a deal before his deadline expired.

What The Iran Ceasefire Means For Petrol Prices

If the geopolitics look uncertain, the market reaction has been brutally clear. Within hours of Trump declaring the Strait of Hormuz open, the price of Brent crude fell about 13 per cent to $94.80 (£70.73) a barrel, while US‑traded oil dropped more than 15 per cent to $95.75. Those are steep moves for a commodity that underpins everything from aviation fuel to supermarket distribution.

Yet crude is still far from pre‑war levels. Before the fighting began on 28 February, oil cost about $70 a barrel. That gap explains why analysts are wary of promising an immediate return to 'normal' petrol prices. Wholesale costs have started to react, but it will take time for cheaper oil to work its way through refineries, distribution networks and retailer pricing.

Drivers hoping for a bargain fill‑up may need to be patient. Many market watchers expect that it could take around two weeks for a meaningful fall in pump prices, assuming the Iran ceasefire holds and no fresh disruption hits Hormuz. In the meantime, UK motorists are still subject to the usual rhythms and tactics of the retail fuel trade.

William Fletcher, chief executive of motoring site Car.co.uk, offered a characteristically blunt piece of advice. 'Prices usually rise on Thursday evening and stay elevated through Sunday,' he said. 'If you can plan ahead and fill up mid‑week instead, you'll typically save 2–3 pence per litre, which adds up quickly over a year of driving.'

Political Stakes For London And Washington

The Iran ceasefire has also pulled the UK government into the diplomatic scramble. Keir Starmer confirmed on Monday that he would travel to the Gulf, presenting Britain as a steadying hand.

'I welcome the ceasefire agreement reached overnight, which will bring a moment of relief to the region and the world,' the prime minister said. 'Together with our partners we must do all we can to support and sustain this ceasefire, turn it into a lasting agreement and re‑open the Strait of Hormuz.'

Trump, by contrast, has been keen to frame the deal as proof of US dominance. In an interview with Agence France‑Presse he described the outcome as a 'total and complete victory' and said Iran's uranium would be 'perfectly taken care of' under the arrangements. 'Or I wouldn't have settled,' he told the news agency.

On social media he painted a picture of post‑war prosperity. The United States, he wrote, would help manage traffic through Hormuz, 'loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just 'hangin' around' in order to make sure that everything goes well', predicting what he called a 'Golden Age of the Middle East.'