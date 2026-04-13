President Donald Trump has ignited a fresh wave of public condemnation following the circulation and subsequent removal of an artificial intelligence-generated image depicting him in a messianic light. The digital artwork, which briefly appeared on social media, has drawn fierce criticism from religious groups and political opponents who have labelled it as sacrilegious.

This latest controversy highlights the growing debate over the use of synthetic media in political campaigns and the boundaries of religious iconography. Critics argue that the imagery crosses a line from traditional political branding into an exploitation of religious symbolism.

Trump Admits Post But Denies the Jesus Narrative

Read more Trump Shares AI-Generated Image of Himself as Christ After Labelling Pope Francis a 'Liberal' Trump Shares AI-Generated Image of Himself as Christ After Labelling Pope Francis a 'Liberal'

'I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with the Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support,' Trump told reporters outside the Oval Office. The president clarified that the picture did not depict him as Jesus but rather as a doctor associated with the Red Cross.

In a video shared by commentator Aaron Parnas, an attorney, independent journalist and TikTok creator, Trump was also reported to have blamed the media for the 'wrong narrative,' suggesting that only journalists would interpret the imagery as religious in nature. He insisted that the medical context was 'pretty evident,' despite the presence of traditional religious motifs found throughout the artwork.

The explanation failed to satisfy many observers who noted that the attire and lighting were consistent with classical depictions of Christ. Parnas noted that even some of Trump's own supporters were confused by the imagery.

Divine Imagery and Accusations of Religious Blasphemy

The AI-generated image featured the president dressed in traditional white robes layered with a striking red cloak. He was portrayed touching the sick and infirm, while an American flag served as a prominent backdrop to the scene. The complex composition also included soldiers, a nurse, a person in prayer, and an eagle soaring through a sky filled with ethereal light.

The public reaction was immediate and largely negative, with many viewers expressing shock at the religious parallels. One social media user responded to the post by stating that Trump was posting an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus. They further described the act as 'absolutely disgusting and 100% blasphemy.'

'If you are a conservative Christian still supporting Donald Trump you have a serious flaw in your moral character,' Cyrus Janssen, a speaker and YouTuber, wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

This is absolutely wild! I had to verify this was in fact an actual post from Trump and yes, it absolutely is 🤦🏻‍♂️



President is posting AI generated images of himself as Jesus. This is absolutely disgusting and 100% blasphemy.



If you are a conservative Christian still supporting… pic.twitter.com/ca9QybCGHh — Cyrus Janssen (@thecyrusjanssen) April 13, 2026

The backlash was not limited to political rivals, as some religious commentators argued that equating a political figure with a divine entity is fundamentally offensive. Many argued that such imagery trivialises sacred traditions for electoral optics and personal vanity.

Meanwhile, several Trump supporters also rallied to defend him. One clarified that when Trump shared the portrait and message in February, he never claimed to be Jesus or God.

we are commanded in Scripture to Lay hands on the sick and pray for their healing (Mark 16:18).



When Trump shared that image and message in Feb, he wasn’t claiming to be Jesus or putting himself in the place of God — JackReacher (@DCjusticeseeker) April 13, 2026

Previous Controversial Post

This is not the first instance in which President Trump's social media activity has generated significant controversy over offensive or inflammatory imagery. A previous post featuring Barack and Michelle Obama as apes sparked widespread accusations of racism and led to international condemnation.

The fallout from that incident was severe, with many civil rights organisations calling the post a clear example of racial prejudice. At the time, the White House attempted to distance the president from the content, claiming that he had not personally shared the image.

Officials attributed the post to a staffer, but this explanation was met with deep scepticism from the public and media outlets. Critics argued that attributing controversial posts to a staffer had become a familiar pattern of deflection.

The AI-generated image has since been removed from social media. No formal White House statement has been issued regarding the post's origin or approval process. Trump addressed the image directly to reporters outside the Oval Office, maintaining it depicted him in a medical rather than religious context.