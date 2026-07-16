Prince Harry's UK visit has barely begun, yet it is already being overshadowed by a familiar royal flashpoint.

The Duke of Sussex will not be staying at Buckingham Palace during his time in London, and where he is staying instead has not been publicly disclosed. Buckingham Palace says Harry responded too late to accept an offer of royal accommodation. Harry's team insists he accepted the invitation, only for it to be withdrawn.

Those conflicting accounts have turned what should have been a routine accommodation arrangement into the latest public disagreement between the Palace and the Sussexes.

Prince Harry will not stay at Buckingham Palace for UK visit after he says invite ‘was withdrawn’https://t.co/lWemAhj8Xs — The Independent (@Independent) July 7, 2026

Conflicting Versions Of Events

According to a royal source, King Charles offered Prince Harry accommodation at a royal residence during his London visit.

Buckingham Palace says the Duke failed to formally respond before the deadline, which expired at the end of last week. By the time Harry arrived in Britain on Monday, officials said it was no longer possible to organise the staffing, hospitality and security needed to host him at a royal residence.

The Palace also said accommodation for Harry, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their children was initially declined on Saturday. A later request for Harry to stay alone was received, but officials maintained it came too late.

Harry's spokesman tells a different story.

According to his team, the Duke accepted the offer for himself over the weekend after arranging alternative security for the visit.

'Once those arrangements were in place, he was able to formally accept the offer of accommodation for himself over the weekend,' the spokesman said.

He added that it was 'disappointing' the offer was later withdrawn, reportedly because a court judgment in one of Harry's legal cases was due to be delivered on Tuesday.

The spokesman also questioned that explanation, saying Buckingham Palace had known about the court timetable several days earlier.

The disagreement leaves one key question unanswered. Did Harry miss the Palace's deadline, or was an accepted invitation withdrawn at the last moment?

How The Dispute Unfolded

The timeline helps explain why the story has become so contentious.

Buckingham Palace says the deadline to accept accommodation passed before Harry formally replied. Palace officials say the Sussex family's original plans changed, and by the time Harry requested accommodation for himself, the practical arrangements could no longer be made.

Harry's team argues the delay happened because he first needed to secure private protection after being informed he would not receive taxpayer-funded police security during the visit.

Both sides agree an invitation existed. Where they differ is on whether it remained valid once Harry accepted it.

Prince Harry’s Offer to Stay at Buckingham Palace During London Visit ‘Withdrawn’ at ‘Last Moment’ After He ‘Accepted’ It https://t.co/wbizL0An5k — People (@people) July 6, 2026

Why Security Remains Central

The accommodation dispute cannot be separated from Prince Harry's long-running security battle.

Since stepping back from royal duties with Meghan in 2020, Harry has challenged the decision to reduce his publicly funded security whenever he visits the UK.

Last year, he lost his Court of Appeal challenge against the Home Office over the decision made by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as RAVEC. He is still awaiting a review by RAVEC's Risk Management Board.

Harry's spokesman says arranging alternative security delayed his formal acceptance of the Palace offer, making the accommodation dispute another consequence of the wider security disagreement.

Another Royal Home Lost

The latest dispute also highlights how much Harry's position has changed since leaving royal life.

After being asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage in 2023, the Duke no longer has a permanent royal residence in Britain. That has made accommodation a recurring issue whenever he returns for charity work, legal proceedings or family events.

This week's visit was expected to focus on the one-year countdown to the next Invictus Games, the international sporting competition Harry founded for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

Instead, attention has shifted to where he will sleep.

More Than Just An Accommodation Dispute

On the surface, the disagreement is about where Prince Harry stays during his London visit. In reality, it reflects much deeper issues that have defined relations between the Duke and the Royal Family since 2020.

Every trip to Britain now brings renewed scrutiny over security, trust and reconciliation. This latest disagreement follows the same pattern, with Buckingham Palace and Harry's representatives presenting two competing versions of the same events.

Until either side offers further clarification, one thing is certain. Even the question of where Prince Harry spends the night has become another headline in the continuing story of his complicated relationship with the institution he once called home.