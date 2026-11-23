Swae Lee halted his Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival performance in Bhoirymbong, India, on Saturday, 21 November 2026, after someone reportedly threw beer towards his face.

The American rapper threatened to 'smack' the person responsible and called for security to intervene. A man removed from the crowd has since denied throwing the drink.

The interruption occurred during the festival's final evening at Madan Kurkalang Sports Complex in Meghalaya.

Lee, a member of Rae Sremmurd, was preparing to perform 'Black Beatles' when the incident unfolded, according to footage described by Complex.

Swae Lee Stops Shillong Festival Set After Beer Incident

The footage shows Lee asking his DJ to cut the music before confronting the audience. 'You throw some motherfkin' beer on my face, boy, I'll smack the fuck out of you,' he warned, according to Complex.

Swae Lee a perdu son sang froid sur scène face à un fan irrespectueux qui lui a lancé sa bière en plein visage 💀 pic.twitter.com/l5vhO7ikIz — WRLD (@wrld_mag) November 22, 2026

Lee demanded that the person responsible leave, shouting, 'You gotta go!' Security personnel approached the front of the crowd and escorted a man away.

The rapper then requested a towel, wiped his face and resumed performing. His set continued after the interruption, although footage of the removal quickly circulated online.

On Sunday, 22 November, officials said security had apprehended a man and handed him over to police, according to local newspaper Highland Post. Their reported account did not resolve the subsequent dispute over the man's identity or establish who threw the beer.

Man Removed From Swae Lee's Set Denies Responsibility

By Monday, 23 November, Samujjal Borah had publicly identified himself as the man removed from the audience. In a social media video reported by NDTV and ABP Live, he insisted that he had been wrongly accused.

An assamese man, identified as Samujjal Borah, has released a video claiming he was wrongly accused of throwing beer at the American rapper during the Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong. Borah alleges that the actual person who threw the beer was holding a blue cup, while he was… pic.twitter.com/AVkMThUbl0 — On Record (@OnRecordIndia) November 23, 2026

Borah said he was standing near the stage, recording Lee's performance, when somebody else threw the drink. He claimed the actual thrower was holding a blue cup, whereas his own cup was brown. He also alleged that the person responsible ducked out of sight, leaving him wrongly suspected at the barrier.

He also alleged that he showed footage to police and organisers to support his account but was refused re-entry. According to Borah, police personnel were helpful; he accused festival organisers of dismissing his explanation.

Borah described himself as a fan of the rapper and urged viewers not to draw conclusions from short videos. 'I was mentally drained,' he wrote while rejecting the allegations.

His version of events has not been independently verified. Available reporting does not establish whether another suspect was identified or whether any charges were brought. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify Borah's account or identify the person who threw the drink.

The festival faced another disruption when singer Khalid was reportedly hit by a T-shirt thrown during a separate performance. Officials said the person responsible escaped and Khalid did not make a complaint, according to Highland Post.

Lee has faced similar incidents before. During a Dallas concert in August 2018, a fan's phone struck his mouth, leaving him needing stitches. In July 2019, he was reportedly splashed with water while walking with security at London's Wireless Festival.

Lee is scheduled to join Jhené Aiko's 37-date North American Ark to Agartha arena tour, starting in St Louis on 10 March 2027.