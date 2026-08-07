Former television presenter Melanie Sykes has spent the past year documenting her alopecia journey with honesty, using Instagram to share both the physical and emotional realities of living with the autoimmune condition.

Since revealing her diagnosis in 2025, the 55-year-old has spoken openly about hair loss, stress, PTSD and what she describes as 'post-traumatic growth.' Here are seven moments that trace how Sykes has embraced the condition on her own terms.

1. Before Alopecia During Her Television Career

Before publicly speaking about alopecia, Sykes was widely recognised for her long, dark hair throughout her years presenting programmes including Des and Mel and Let's Do Lunch.

Archive images from her television career provide a snapshot of the public persona many viewers came to know before her health challenges became part of her story.

2. Melanie Sykes Reveals Her Alopecia Diagnosis

In 2025, Sykes disclosed that she had been diagnosed with alopecia after experiencing significant hair loss. She linked the condition to prolonged stress, PTSD, inflammation and a heart issue, explaining that she believed years of emotional strain had taken a toll on her health.

Rather than keeping the diagnosis private, she began sharing updates with followers, describing the experience candidly while encouraging conversations around autoimmune conditions.

3. Melanie Sykes Shares Hair Loss With Head Scarves

As the condition progressed, Sykes revealed she had lost around half of her hair, including much of one eyebrow. During this period, she frequently appeared wearing colourful head scarves while continuing to discuss how alopecia was affecting her daily life.

She also spoke about trying wigs as her hair loss accelerated, explaining that her hair was 'coming out really quickly.'

4. Melanie Sykes Says She Is 'Two-Thirds Bald'

Later updates showed the condition becoming more advanced, with Sykes telling her followers she was now 'two-thirds bald.' Photographs and videos from this stage showed much of her scalp exposed while some hair remained on the crown of her head.

Despite the progression, she maintained an upbeat tone, often using humour and continuing to document her health journey.

5. June 2026 Instagram Video Shows Bald Patches

One of Sykes' most widely shared Instagram posts came in June 2026 when she uploaded a video showing the large bald patches on both sides of her scalp. Using the caption '#Liberty,' she filmed herself turning her head to reveal the extent of the hair loss.

The post marked one of her most candid updates, as she chose to show the condition without attempting to conceal it.

6. Melanie Sykes Embraces a Fully Shaved Head

Days later, Sykes shared a smiling selfie with a completely shaved head, accompanied by the caption, 'Loss + Gain = Life.'

The image quickly became one of the defining moments of her alopecia journey, with followers praising her openness and confidence. Rather than focusing on what she had lost, Sykes used the post to reflect on resilience and personal growth.

7. Melanie Sykes Fronts Campaign With Shaved Head

By August 2026, Sykes appeared in a professional campaign for eyewear brand Cubitts, confidently modelling sunglasses while wearing a white suit and her shaved head.

🚨NEWS: Melanie Sykes has posed for her first shoot since shaving her head after revealing her alopecia battle



The 55 year old lost two thirds of her hair and has embraced the change pic.twitter.com/xMZiY3bu0a — G (@TheGNPE) August 6, 2026

The campaign represented the latest chapter in a journey she has repeatedly described as one of healing rather than defeat. Alongside discussions about alopecia, she has continued to write about meditation, spirituality and encouraging followers to see difficult experiences as opportunities for change.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune condition in which the immune system attacks hair follicles, causing hair loss that can range from small patches to complete loss of scalp hair. While stress can worsen symptoms in some people, experts believe that the condition affects everyone differently, with some experiencing regrowth and others living with long-term hair loss.

For Sykes, the photographs she has chosen to share publicly tell less of a story about appearance than one of resilience, acceptance and taking ownership of a deeply personal health journey.