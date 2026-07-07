A touching encounter between Rihanna and a fan battling cancer has gone viral after the singer comforted the woman when she said she 'looked terrible' without her wig.

After telling Rihanna, 'I live with cancer,' the fan admitted she felt self-conscious about her appearance, prompting the singer to immediately reassure her, saying, 'You don't look terrible,' before adding, 'You're fire just like that.' The emotional exchange has since resonated with viewers across social media.

Rihanna Reassures Fan During Emotional Encounter

The interaction was captured in a video shared on X by Gab (@gabgonebad), where it has attracted more than 2.8 million views. The clip quickly spread online as viewers praised Rihanna's response to the emotional exchange.

Rihanna when a woman battling cancer asked for a photo but felt insecure about not wearing her wig:



“You don’t look terrible. You’re fire just like that. Don’t ever do that again.” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CSr4pyi242 — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) July 6, 2026

The fan, coincidentally named Robyn, like Rihanna's real name, approached the singer to ask for a photograph before explaining that she was living with cancer and was not wearing her wig.

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In response, Rihanna immediately sought to reassure her, telling the woman she did not 'look terrible' despite her concerns about her appearance.

After posing for a picture together, the fan showed Rihanna a photograph of herself wearing a wig and said, 'This is what I look like with my wig.'

Rather than comparing the two looks, Rihanna encouraged her to embrace her natural appearance.

'You know what I live for? A good hairline, honey. This is what I like to see,' the singer said before adding, 'Anytime you meet anybody, don't do that. You're fire just like that.'

Before they went their separate ways, Rihanna left the fan with one final message of encouragement, saying, 'Don't ever do that again.'

The woman thanked the singer, telling her, 'You made me feel good,' to which Rihanna replied, 'No, you're fire.'

Singer's Encouraging Words Strike A Chord Online

The video quickly gained traction online, with many viewers saying Rihanna's response stood out because she addressed the fan's insecurities without hesitation. Rather than simply stopping for a photograph, the singer took a moment to reassure the fan.

Many said the exchange highlighted the impact a few thoughtful words can have, particularly for someone undergoing cancer treatment.

Others pointed to Rihanna's repeated reminder that the fan was 'fire' as the moment that turned an ordinary celebrity encounter into one that resonated with millions online.

Social Media Praises Rihanna's Kindness

The viral clip prompted an outpouring of supportive reactions, with viewers praising Rihanna for the empathy she showed throughout the interaction.

One person wrote, 'This was so sweet,' while another commented, 'Robyn is fire indeed.'

Another user said, 'Forever beating the "mean girl" allegations,' while someone else wrote, 'That's such a beautiful moment. Rihanna's kindness and words really lifted that woman up when she needed it most. Genuine compassion like that is rare and inspiring.'

The interaction also struck a personal chord with some viewers. One person, who said they were undergoing cancer treatment, shared, 'As someone going through cancer treatment and has just started to feel so bad about my appearance, this made me stop feeling so bad about how I look for a few minutes.'

Others said they hoped the fan would keep the video as a lasting reminder of the encounter, with many describing Rihanna's encouragement as the kind of message that could stay with someone long after the brief meeting had ended.