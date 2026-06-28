Alopecia has left Melanie Sykes 'two-thirds bald' after what she believes was years of PTSD and prolonged stress – but the television presenter says she is now 'vibrating high' and determined to turn her diagnosis into a story of healing and 'post-traumatic growth'.

Sykes is finally owning her condition, but it was not an easy road for the celebrity. She had previously opened up about how her alopecia was caused by post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and prolonged stress linked to experiences she has publicly described within the television industry.

Melanie Sykes Proudly Embraces New Look Amid Alopecia And Stress Struggles

The 55-year-old broadcaster recently revealed that she is now 'two-thirds bald' after developing alopecia, an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss. Yet rather than hiding her condition, Sykes has chosen to document it openly on social media, where she has paired brutally honest health updates with an unexpectedly hopeful message about healing and what she calls 'post-traumatic growth'.

In one of her latest Instagram posts, Sykes shared a smiling selfie showing her completely shaved head, accompanied by the caption, 'Loss + Gain = Life.' It was a powerful statement from someone who has spent the past two years speaking candidly about the physical and emotional toll of chronic illness, trauma and stress.

Sykes has previously said she believes her alopecia and heart problems were linked to PTSD, prolonged stress, and what she described as mistreatment and medical malpractice. Last year, she revealed she had developed both alopecia and cardiac issues after enduring months of emotional strain, saying the experience left her battling shock, insomnia and chronic inflammation.

More recently, the presenter admitted her condition had progressed rapidly. She told followers she was 'losing hair really quickly' and now considered herself 'two-thirds bald.' Alongside the hair loss, she has spoken about living with widespread inflammation and the challenges of recovering from an autoimmune illness.

Finding Joy While Living With PTSD And Alopecia

What makes Sykes' story resonate is not simply the illness itself. It is her refusal to allow it to define her.

In a recent video shared with followers, Sykes described herself as 'vibrating high' despite continuing to live with PTSD. She explained that she believes people can experience trauma and personal growth simultaneously, embracing the psychological concept of post-traumatic growth, which is the positive emotional and psychological changes that can sometimes emerge after surviving deeply difficult experiences.

'You can be suffering with PTSD, but at the same time be experiencing post-traumatic growth,' she said. 'I'm living proof of that.'

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Her perspective reflects a growing body of psychological research suggesting that while trauma can have devastating consequences, some individuals eventually discover renewed purpose, stronger relationships or a greater appreciation for life through the healing process. That journey is rarely linear, and Sykes has never suggested hers has been easy.

She has spoken openly about leaving mainstream television behind after years of feeling disillusioned by the entertainment industry. Since then, she has devoted much of her time to meditation, writing, podcasting and learning techniques designed to support her mental wellbeing, although illness forced her to pause a meditation teacher training course before completing it.

By sharing photographs of her changing appearance instead of concealing them, Sykes is also helping challenge the lingering stigma surrounding alopecia. The condition affects millions of people worldwide and can be triggered by a combination of autoimmune responses, genetics, illness and, in some cases, periods of intense stress. While treatments may help some patients, there is currently no guaranteed cure.

For Melanie Sykes, however, the real transformation appears to have little to do with hair. Her message is that recovery is not about returning to who you once were. Sometimes, it is about discovering the strength to become someone entirely new, and finding hope even while the healing continues.